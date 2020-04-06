The Debate
Virender Sehwag Urges Everyone To Follow This Child’s Directives On COVID-19

Cricket News

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag shared a video of a kid explaining the importance of social distancing and spelling out the directives on coronavirus.

Written By Kunal Gaurav | Mumbai | Updated On:
Virender Sehwag

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag shared a video of a kid explaining the importance of social distancing and spelling out the directives of public health agencies to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Sehwag posted the video on Twitter and asked everyone to follow the kid’s advice during the pandemic.

In the 90-seconds long video clip, the kid aptly spells out the instructions significant for containing the contagious disease. He asks everyone to frequently wash hands, wear masks while going to the market and keep a sanitiser handy. The kid also urges everyone not to visit any crowded place and avoid shaking hands to prevent transmission of the virus.

The kid further requests everyone with folded hands to follow the 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also advises consulting a doctor in case of cough, cold and fever before taking any kind of medicine. The video has gone viral on the internet and has garnered around 50,000 views within hours.

'Excellent narrator'

Sehwag has continuously been tweeting to amplify the message of social distancing through hilarious videos and pictures. Social media loved the video and applauded the little kid for explaining the advisory in a perfect manner. Check out some of the reactions:

First Published:
COMMENT
