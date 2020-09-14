Vitality T20 Blast MID Vs SUR Live Streaming In India, Pitch & Weather Report, Predictions

Middlesex are set to take on Surrey in the South Group clash of the Vitality T20 Blast. The match will be played on Monday, September 14, 2020, at Lords Cricket Ground in London at 10:45 PM IST. Here's a look at MID vs SUR live streaming details, how to watch the English T20 Blast live in India and Vitality T20 Blast live streaming details.

Vitality T20 Blast live streaming: MID vs SUR live streaming and match preview

Both the teams have had contrasting fortunes so far, which is visible from their current standings on the points table. Surrey are currently second on the points table after 3 wins from 6 matches and are ahead of third-placed Kent on the basis of net run-rate. A win against Middlesex will help put them in a position to move to the top if other results go in their favour.

On the other hand, Middlesex are fourth on the points table and are actually just two points away from the top. MID have a chance to go on the top of the table if other results go in their favour too. The match against Surrey gives them to not only earn full points on offer but also improve their run rate to stay in the hunt for a qualification in the knockout stages. Both the teams have faced each other earlier in the competition and it was Surrey who came out on top, beating Middlesex by 6 wickets.

Vitality T20 Blast live streaming: MID vs SUR live streaming details and English T20 Blast live in India

Coming to the MID vs SUR live streaming details, the English T20 Blast live in India will not be available to fans on TV but they can enjoy Vitality T20 Blast live streaming on the websites of both the teams as well as their official YouTube channels. Coming to the MID vs SUR live scores, fans can get all the details regarding the match on the websites of the respective teams and at the England and Wales Cricket Board website. Fans can also enjoy the match via the social media pages of both teams and the Vitality Blast.

MID vs SUR live streaming: Pitch and weather report of the Vitality T20 Blast match

Talking about the weather for the MID vs SUR Vitality T20 Blast match, there will be no rain interruptions during the match as both team will get to play their full quota of 20 overs. Coming to the pitch at the Lords Cricket Ground, the 22-yard strip is set to be favourable for bowlers who will be looking to pick up some early wickets. The team winning the toss is likely to bowl first and take good advantage of the pitch conditions. Surrey start as favourites to win with a full-strength team expected to be available.

MID vs SUR live scores: Squads for MID vs SUR match

MID vs SUR live scores: MID Squad

Stephen Eskinazi, Max Holden, Dan Lincoln, Jack Davies, Martin Andersson, John Simpson (WK), Tom Helm, Nathan Sowter, Miguel Cummins, Steven Finn (C), Tim Murtagh, James Harris, Blake Cullen, Joe Cracknell, Thilan Walallawita.

MID vs SUR live scores: SUR Squad

Hashim Amla, Will Jacks, Laurie Evans, Ben Foakes (WK), Rory Burns, Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Gareth Batty (C), Daniel Moriarty, Reece Topley, Liam Plunkett, Scott Borthwick, Rikki Clarke, Matt Dunn.

