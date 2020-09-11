Vitality T20 Blast LEI Vs YOR Live Streaming, Where To Watch In India, Pitch Report

The upcoming North Group match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2020 will be played between Leicestershire (LEI) and Yorkshire (YOR). The LEI vs YOR match will be played at Grace Road in Leicester, England. The Vitality T20 Blast fixture is scheduled for Friday, September 11 and will start at 11 pm IST. Here's how to watch the English T20 Blast live in India and Vitality T20 Blast live streaming details.

Vitality T20 Blast preview: Leicestershire vs Yorkshire

Both teams will be looking to get closer to the top of the North Group Vitality T20 Blast standings with a win in the LEI vs YOR match. Leicestershire currently find themselves in fourth place in the Vitality T20 Blast standings, with one win and loss each, with three of the side’s games being abandoned. Leicestershire lost their last game against Nottinghamshire, with the side losing the match by five wickets.

Yorkshire, on the other hand, are currently in third place in the Vitality T20 Blast standings. The side has two wins and one loss in the tournament, with two games being abandoned. Yorkshire come into the LEI vs YOR match on the back of a victory, with the side having defeated Durham by 29 runs last time out.

LEI vs YOR live scores: Pitch and weather report

The average score on the pitch is 120, with the pitch favouring the bowlers. According to FanCode, the pitch behaviour for the game is balanced. During the game, there is very little chance of rain, with broken cloud cover expected. The overcast conditions may also help the seam bowlers. According to Accuweather, the temperature during the Vitality T20 Blast match will be around 16°C.

LEI vs YOR live streaming: How to watch English T20 Blast live in India?

Fans can watch LEI vs YOR live streaming by following the match centre on ECB's website. LEI vs YOR live streaming will be available on the websites of the respective county cricket teams. For LEI vs YOR live scores, fans can keep tabs on the social media accounts of Leicestershire, Yorkshire, Vitality T20 Blast and the ECB website. The ECB website will also stream the match once the user has signed in, providing in-match highlights and ball-by-ball updates.

LEI vs YOR live streaming: Probable playing XI

Leicestershire: Harry Dearden, Gareth Delany, Arron Lilley, Colin Ackermann, George Rhodes, Lewis Hill, Tom Taylor, Ben Mike, Callum Parkinson, Will Davis, Gavin Griffiths

Yorkshire: Adam Lyth, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, George Hill, Will Fraine, Harry Brook, Jonathan Tattersall, David Willey, Jordan Thompson, Matthew Fisher, Mathew Pillans, Josh Poysden

Image Credits: Yorkshire Country Cricket Instagram, Leicestershire Foxes Instagram