WAS Vs GLA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Live

Warwickshire County will square off against Glamorgan Cricket in the Vitality T20 Blast on September 11, 2020. The match will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Here is our WAS vs GLA Dream11 prediction, WAS vs GLA Dream11 and the rest of the details for the match that is slated to commence at 11 pm IST.
Warwickshire haven't enjoyed a decent start to the campaign, having racked up a mere two victories in five matches. They are placed fourth on the Central Group table having bagged five points in all. On the other hand, Glamorgan are placed fifth on the table with three points to their credit. Glamorgan have registered just one victory in the competition so far. The head-to-head stats suggests Glamorgan have an upper hand in the tie. Of the five meetings between the two sides, Glamorgan have bagged three victories in all as opposed to Warwickshire's two victories.
Warwickshire County: Ian Bell, Ed Pollock, Adam Hose, Sam Hain, Will Rhodes(c), Tim Bresnan, Jacob Lintott, Henry Brookes, Olly Stone, Vikai Kelley(w), Jeetan Patel, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Liam Norwell, Dominic Sibley, Michael Burgess, Alex Thomson, Dan Mousley
Glamorgan Cricket: Nicholas Selman, Daniel Douthwaite, Andrew Balbirnie, Chris Cooke(w/c), Owen Morgan, Callum Taylor, Graham Wagg, Marchant de Lange, Andrew Salter, Ruaidhri Smith, Prem Sisodiya, Michael Hogan, Timm van der Gugten, Billy Root, Lukas Carey, Kiran Carlson
Wicketkeeper: Chris Cooke
Batsmen: Nicholas Selman (vc), Andrew Balbirnie, Adam Hose (c), Sam Hain
All-rounders: Graham Wagg, Andrew Salter
Bowlers: Jeetan Patel, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Olly Stone, Kieran Bull
Warwickshire County: Adam Hose, Oliver Hannon-Dalby
Glamorgan Cricket: Nicholas Selman, Andrew Balbirnie
Considering the head-to-head stats, Glamorgan are the favourites in this match.
