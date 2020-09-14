YOR Vs LAN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Live Game Info

Yorkshire Vikings (YOR) are all set to face Lancashire Lightning (LAN) in the Vitality T20 Blast this week. The match will be played at the Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds. The YOR vs LAN live streaming is slated to begin at 11.00 pm IST on Monday, September 14. Here is a look at our YOR vs LAN Dream11 prediction, YOR vs LAN Dream11 team and the probable YOR vs LAN playing 11.

YOR vs LAN live: YOR vs LAN Dream11 prediction and preview

Yorkshire come into the match after a heartbreaking 3-wicket loss to Leicestershire in their previous match. Jordan Thompson was the star with the bat, scoring 44 runs from 19 balls to help YOR to reach a total of 188-6 from 20 overs. Leicestershire, riding on a fine half-century by skipper Colin Ackermann, managed to chase down the target on the final ball of the match. YOR are currently placed 4th on the points table with just 2 wins.

Lancashire also enter the match after losing their previous match against Nottinghamshire by 6 wickets. Batting first, LAN scored 167-5 from 20 overs thanks to fine knocks from Liam Livingstone, Keaton Jennings and Steven Croft. Nottinghamshire, riding on the back of a fine half-century by Joe Clarke, chased down the target with ease. LAN are second on the table and would like to maintain the position by winning the match.

YOR vs LAN Dream11 prediction: Squads for the YOR vs LAN Dream11 team

YOR vs LAN Dream11 prediction: YOR vs LAN Dream11 team: YOR squad

Adam Lyth, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, David Willey(c), Harry Brook, Will Fraine, Jonathan Tattersall(w), Jordan Thompson, Matthew Fisher, Ben Coad, Josh Poysden, Jack Shutt, Tom Loten, George Hill, Mathew Pillans

YOR vs LAN Dream11 prediction: YOR vs LAN Dream11 team: LAN squad

Dane Vilas (c), Tom Bailey, Josh Bohannon, Steven Croft, Alex Davies (w), Tom Hartley, Liam Hurt, Rob Jones, George Lavelle

Danny Lamb, Matthew Parkinson, Stephen Parry, Luke Wood

YOR vs LAN Dream11 prediction: YOR vs LAN top picks

Alex Davies

Adam Lyth

David Willey

YOR vs LAN live: YOR vs LAN injury news

Lancashire's Keaton Jennings will miss the match through a calf injury, while Richard Gleeson will be out due to back issue.

YOR vs LAN Dream11 team

YOR vs LAN Dream11 prediction

As per our YOR vs LAN Dream11 prediction, LAN will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The YOR vs LAN Dream11 prediction, YOR vs LAN top picks and YOR vs LAN Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The YOR vs LAN match prediction and YOR vs LAN Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Yorkshire cricket / Twitter