Vodafone Becomes IPL 2020 Broadcasters' Co-presenting Sponsor Under New Brand Name 'Vi'

Indian telecom operator Vodafone Idea has now become the co-presenting sponsor for the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season through the official broadcasters of the tournament. As individual companies, both Vodafone and Idea have been associated with IPL before but their recent signing marks the first occasion of their engagement ever since they merged with each other back in 2018. Their IPL 2020 sponsorship announcement came a few days after Vodafone and Idea rebranded into 'Vi'.

Also Read | Dream11's IPL 2020 Spend Above ₹500 Cr, Named Co-presenting Sponsor Of Streaming Partner

Vodafone becomes Vi: Telecom operator becomes IPL sponsors for 2020 season

The official broadcasters of the IPL 2020 season, i.e. the Star India Network, recently confirmed about the development. Star Sports CEO Gautam Thakar claimed that through the association, the network will be able to help spread Vodafone Idea’s new rebranded identity across millions of Indian viewers. Thakar had earlier declared that the network has also signed deals with Byjus, Dream11, PhonePe, PolyCab, ITC, Coca Cola, Rummy Circle among others as IPL sponsors.

Vodafone becomes VI: Vodafone Idea’s statement on becoming associate IPL sponsors

Issuing an official statement, Vodafone Idea Limited’s Chief Digital Transformation & Brand Officer Kavita Nair spoke about their deal as associate IPL sponsors with the Star India Network. Nair said through their partnership with IPL 2020 broadcasters, Vi will be able to get an instant connection with Indian viewers. She expressed confidence that the exposure will not only create brand awareness among people but will also help to bring customer confidence. Kavita Nair further claimed that IPL fans will also be delighted to see Vodafone Idea for the first time since their latest rebranding.

Also Read | IPL Sponsors: Dream11's Excitement On IPL 2020 Title Sponsor Declaration Draws Funniest Memes On Twitter

IPL 2020 schedule revealed by BCCI

Earlier this month, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed the entire itinerary for the IPL 2020 season. As per the IPL schedule, the tournament will commence from September 19 onwards in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and will run till November 10. The IPL 2020 season will be played across three UAE venues, namely Sharjah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The Dream11 IPL 2020 schedule has been locked in!



Let’s start the week by marking out your favourite matches. Game on! #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/L7Ddp61hZ1 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 7, 2020

Also Read | Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav Dance While Shooting For CSK's IPL Jio Deal: Watch

Also Read | IPL 2020: IPL Jio Deal Offers Subscribers Special ₹499 And ₹799 Plans With Disney+Hotstar Viewing

Image source: IPL Twitter