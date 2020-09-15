Vodafone Becomes IPL 2020 Broadcasters' Co-presenting Sponsor Under New Brand Name 'Vi'

"Those who wear flags as underwear can't understand India's sentiments": Atul Wassan
Indian telecom operator Vodafone Idea has now become the co-presenting sponsor for the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season through the official broadcasters of the tournament. As individual companies, both Vodafone and Idea have been associated with IPL before but their recent signing marks the first occasion of their engagement ever since they merged with each other back in 2018. Their IPL 2020 sponsorship announcement came a few days after Vodafone and Idea rebranded into 'Vi'.
The official broadcasters of the IPL 2020 season, i.e. the Star India Network, recently confirmed about the development. Star Sports CEO Gautam Thakar claimed that through the association, the network will be able to help spread Vodafone Idea’s new rebranded identity across millions of Indian viewers. Thakar had earlier declared that the network has also signed deals with Byjus, Dream11, PhonePe, PolyCab, ITC, Coca Cola, Rummy Circle among others as IPL sponsors.
Issuing an official statement, Vodafone Idea Limited’s Chief Digital Transformation & Brand Officer Kavita Nair spoke about their deal as associate IPL sponsors with the Star India Network. Nair said through their partnership with IPL 2020 broadcasters, Vi will be able to get an instant connection with Indian viewers. She expressed confidence that the exposure will not only create brand awareness among people but will also help to bring customer confidence. Kavita Nair further claimed that IPL fans will also be delighted to see Vodafone Idea for the first time since their latest rebranding.
Earlier this month, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed the entire itinerary for the IPL 2020 season. As per the IPL schedule, the tournament will commence from September 19 onwards in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and will run till November 10. The IPL 2020 season will be played across three UAE venues, namely Sharjah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
The Dream11 IPL 2020 schedule has been locked in!— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 7, 2020
Let’s start the week by marking out your favourite matches. Game on! #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/L7Ddp61hZ1
