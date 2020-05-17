VVS Laxman Lauds Ladakh Teacher For Taking Online Classes Despite Testing Covid Positive

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman has lauded the effort of a teacher from the Ladakh Union Territory region who is continuing his online teaching classes despite testing positive for coronavirus. VVS Laxman, who himself is conducting online sessions for Bengal cricketers, took to his official Twitter handle to praise Mathematics teacher Kifayat Hussain and said his spirit is an inspiration.

Kifayat Hussain, a Maths teacher from Leh tested positive for Covid19, despite this he has been taking online classes for his students from the isolation centre. Such spirit is an inspiration. pic.twitter.com/HOdNwlOpSQ — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) May 14, 2020

As per reports, Kifayat is currently lodged in an isolation centre at a hospital in Leh and is conducting classes via Zoom and YouTube. Kiyafat while talking to the press said that Internet connectivity has been an issue in the area and that is why he is uploading pre-recorded videos as well, so students don't miss on anything. Kiyafat also said that he was worried that students will be burdened by a lot of syllabus in the future and he had strength so he thought of giving it a try.

According to reports, Kiyafat decided to get tested for COVID-19 after his village was declared a containment zone following a lot of people testing positive for the deadly disease. He said that testing was necessary to avoid putting students at risk. Kiyafat teaches at Lamdon Model Senior Secondary School. Kiyafat was reportedly provided a digital board and pens by his school. Kiyafat also thanked the UT administration for allowing him to take online classes.

India is nearing 86,000 Coronavirus cases as per the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. So far, 2,752 people have succumbed, but 30,153 have also recovered/migrated/discharged. Maharashtra has by far the most number of cases of any state, at 29,100. Meanwhile, globally, the Coronavirus count has crossed 4.71 million, while a total of 3,12,317 deaths have been reported, and an estimated 18,09,793 have recovered.

What's up with VVS Laxman

Meanwhile, VVS Laxman himself is taking online sessions for Bengal cricketers as he is the batting consultant for Bengal Cricket Association (CAB). Laxman would have been busy with the Indian Premier League (IPL) side Sunrisers Hyderabad, had it not been for the coronavirus lockdown. However, the IPL was postponed indefinitely by the BCCI keeping in mind the government restrictions.

