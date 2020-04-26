Aussie Opener David Warner Talks To Kane Williamson; Picks 3 Best Batsmen Of The World

Australian opener David Warner picked three best batsmen of the world currently while having an Instagram live session with New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. With the world coming to a standstill due to the coronavirus outbreak, sportspersons have been taking to social media to interact with each other as well as fans as sporting events across the globe have either been cancelled or suspended.

While talking to his Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) teammate, Warner named India’s Virat Kohli, Australia’s Steve Smith and New Zealand’s Kane Williamson and said he would pick these three to bat for his life.

“I would have you, Smithy (Steve Smith) and Virat to bat for my life,” he said.

The SRH skipper has been keeping himself busy during self-isolation by posting videos for fans on social media and was recently spotted dancing to one of Katrina Kaif's famous Bollywood number. David Warner also had a live chat session with teammate and opener Jonny Bairstow, where they spoke about a variety of topics which also saw Warner poke fun at RCB for not winning an IPL title as well opening up about making a career in Bollywood

SRH skipper David Warner opens up about taking Bollywood as career

As per sources, David Warner during an Instagram live chat with SRH opener and England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow said that he won't shy away from taking the risk of making a career in Bollywood. According to the report, the SRH skipper said that he is not sure whether his Bollywood career is going to work out or not, but he doesn't mind giving it a try. Apart from making the claim about acting in Bollywood, Warner during the chat, also cleared the air regarding his dancing potential. He said that despite him being active on TikTok, he wouldn't want to dance if he decides to enter Bollywood.

