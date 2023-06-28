The wait for one of the most major cricketing events is over as the International Cricket Council released the schedule for the upcoming ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 which is all set to be played in India in the month of October and November. The tournament will begin at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, wherein defending champions England and New Zealand will take on each other in the opening match on October 5, 2023.

3 things you need to know

Team India will begin its Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign against Australia

The match will be played on October 8, 2023, in Chennai

Rohit Sharma will lead Team India in the Cricket World Cup 2023

With the Indian cricket team starting its ICC ODI World Cup 2023 campaign against Australia on October 5, the fans would be eagerly waiting for high-profile India vs Pakistan clash. The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15, 2023. However, there was a lot of controversy over the match as the Pakistan Cricket Board had requested the ICC to change the venue for the match against India as they didn't want to play in Ahmedabad due to security reasons. Though, ICC rejected PCB's request.

Wasim Akram supports ICC's decision

Amidst the controversy over Pakistan's request to change the venue of India vs Pakistan match, former Pakistani pacer and captain Wasim Akram has pointed out the 'unnecessary stress' issue over the high-profile World Cup match. While speaking to the reporters in Pakistan said that there is a lot of 'unnecessary stress' over the venue of the India vs Pakistan match. He further said that the Pakistan team will play wherever they are scheduled and there should be no more discussion over this issue.

There is no issue, Pakistan has to play where there is a match, the matter is over. Pakistan will play wherever they are scheduled to play, This unnecessary stress will not help anyone. You ask Pakistani players and they will say that they are ready to play anywhere.

While ICC knocked down PCB's request to change the venue of their match against India, it also rejected the request to swap the venues of Pakistan's match against Afghanistan and Australia. Pakistan cricket team is supposed to play against the Aussies on October 20 in Bengaluru, which is considered a heaven for the batsmen whereas they will also play Afghanistan on October 23, 2023, at Chepauk which offers a lot of help to the spinners.

The Afghanistan team has a lot of quality spinners like Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, and Mohammad Nabi whereas, on the other hand, the Aussies also have a power-packed batting and bowling lineup. The men in green wanted to walk in as favorites in both games, however, ICC didn't accept Pakistan's request and they will have to play their matches on the scheduled venues.