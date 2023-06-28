PCB Receives ICC’s ‘participation Agreement’ Reminder Amidst World Cup 2023 Uncertainties

The schedule for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 was unveiled on Tuesday, June 27. While the prestigious quadrennial event begins from October 5 onwards, the hosts India will play their campaign opener against Australia on October 8. Meanwhile, one of the much-awaited clashes of the tournament, the India vs Pakistan match will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15.

3 Things You Need To Know

Pakistan previously threatened to pull out of the ODI World Cup 2023

The ODI World Cup will be held in India after 12 long years

Team India have not won any ICC titles since 2013

ICC sends ‘participation agreement’ reminder for Cricket World Cup 2023

As per reports, the International Cricket Council (ICC) revealed on Tuesday that the PCB signed a participation agreement to participate in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. "Pakistan have signed a participation agreement to compete and we expect them to be there and have had no indications to the contrary. All Members have to abide by the rules and the laws of their country and we respect that. But we're confident Pakistan will be in India for the Men's Cricket World Cup," the ICC said in a statement.

Meanwhile, PCB also put out a statement after the schedule for the marquee 50-over tournament was announced. The PCB said they are currently awaiting the Pakistan government for clearance to visit India for the 2023 ODI World Cup. Reports earlier claimed that PCB made a request to the ICC that they don’t want to face India in Ahmedabad due to security issues.

"The PCB requires the Government of Pakistan's clearance for any tour to India, including the match venues. We are liaising with our government for guidance, and as soon as we hear something from them, we will update the Event Authority (ICC). This position is consistent with what we had told the ICC a couple of weeks ago when they shared with us the draft schedule and sought our feedback," PCB’s statement read.

Why did Pakistan threaten to pull out of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023?

Pakistan's participation in the ODI World Cup 2023 became a widely-debated subject ever since the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Jay Shah announced in 2022 that the Asia Cup 2023 will be held at a neutral venue. Pakistan were earlier scheduled to host the complete Asia Cup but now they will jointly host the tournament with Sri Lanka. The Asia Cup 2023 will feature India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Nepal competing in 13 ODI games from August 31 to September 17, 2023.