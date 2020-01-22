Wasim Akram Completes 30th Anniversary Of Test Century In Australia; Watch Clip

Former Pakistan cricket captain Wasim Akram is widely considered among the greatest fast bowlers of all time. One of the founders of reverse swing component in fast bowling, Akram retired with 917 international wickets to his name. His 502 ODI wickets is second only behind Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan. Apart from his countless exploits with a cherry in hand, Wasim Akram was also regarded as a good batsman, who often rescued Pakistan from despairing situations.

On this day 30 years ago...



Coming to the crease at 5-90, @wasimakramlive drove and cut his way to his first Test 100, a brilliant 123 against Australia at the Adelaide Oval. pic.twitter.com/ri1gSQn3Y1 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 22, 2020

Wasim Akram’s epic Adelaide ton for Pakistan on January 22, 1990

On January 22, 1990, Wasim Akram displayed his hidden dexterity with the bat by notching up his maiden Test century. The left-handed batsman scored a match-saving 123 against Australia at the Adelaide Oval during Pakistan 0-1 series defeat ‘Down Under’. Coming into bat at 90-5, Wasim Akram joined forces with skipper Imran Khan to form an industrious 191-run stand.

The duo ground the Australian bowlers and denied them a 0-2 lead in the series. Their stand propelled Pakistan’s total to 387-9d in their second innings, leaving Australia 304 to win the Test. However, the home side batted defensively for a draw until stumps on Day 5.

Apart from his century, Wasim Akram also picked up 6 wickets in the match. His five-wicket haul in the first innings restricted Australia to 341. He then followed up his effort on the final day by claiming David Boon’s wicket in their second innings.

Image credits: Pakistan Cricket Board