Wasim Akram Opens Up On Advice He Gave As Captain When Pakistan Played India In The 90s

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram recently recollected memories of the famous 1999 Test series against India. While interacting with former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson on the Lessons Learnt with the Greats Podcast, Wasim Akram opened up about his playing days and spoke about the famous India vs Pakistan cricketing rivalry. In the show, he picked Pakistan’s three-Test tour to India in 1999 as his favourite.

Also Read | Wasim Akram Claims He Outsmarted Sachin Tendulkar In Famous 1999 Chennai Test

Wasim Akram talks about Pakistan tour of India in 1999

Under the leadership of Wasim Akram, Pakistan won the first match against India in Chennai by a narrow margin. The left-arm pacer described the tour as a significant one for his county because Pakistan team were travelling to India after a long gap. Wasim Akram said that when they were playing in Chennai in the first match of the series, his team did not receive any support from the crowd. Wasim Akram then recalled a piece of advice he gave to Pakistan players at the time, asking his teammates to keep the cheering stadium quiet by doing their jobs well.

He then hailed Saqlain Mushtaq for bowling a memorable over to a rampaging Sachin Tendulkar, which resulted in the Indian tail trembling under pressure. Prior to his dismissal, Sachin Tendulkar was batting well at 136 and looked all set to win the match for the hosts. Wasim Akram stated that after Pakistan’s 12-run win, the entire crowd gave them a standing ovation.

Also Read | CSK Star Shane Watson Picks Wasim Akram Amongst Bowlers He Would Have Loved To Face

Recap: Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, Saqlain Mushtaq star in 1999 Test series

In spite of a fighting hundred by Sachin Tendulkar, Pakistan won the first match on the back of Saqlain Mushtaq’s match-winning spell of 5-93. However, the hosts fought back in the second Test at Delhi to level the series 1-1. During Pakistan’s run-chase in the Delhi Test, Anil Kumble scripted history by claiming all 10 wickets in an innings. Anil Kumble finished with figures of 10-71 to become only the second bowler in Test history to take a perfect 10 in an innings after Jim Laker.

Pakistan, meanwhile, made a comeback and won the third and final Test of the tour at Eden Gardens. The match also constituted a part of the 1998–99 Asian Test Championship, which involved Sri Lanka as the third team.

Also Read | Saqlain Mushtaq Reveals Fear Of Bowling 'doosra' To Sachin Tendulkar In Chennai 1999 Test

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Shane Watson Approached To Play In Australian Legends Bushfire Relief Match

Image credits: ICC Twitter