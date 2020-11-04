Wasim Akram Says 'sport Mustn't Be Mixed With Politics' As Dream11 IPL Has No Pakistanis

Former Pakistan cricket captain Wasim Akram is widely considered as one of the greatest fast bowlers of all time. 'The Sultan of Swing' had the ability to outfox the best of opposition batsmen. Akram also bowled with a lot of pace, which made it even difficult for the batsmen to play him.

The former left-arm quick has been a part of the coaching staffs of several T20 franchises all over the world. Akram is currently the mentor of Lankan Premier League (LPL) franchise Galle Gladiators.

Wasim Akram wishes to see Indian and Pakistan players in each other's T20 leagues

During a recent interaction with ANI, Akram spoke about several things like the upcoming LPL, the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020, comparisons between Babar Azam and Virat Kohli and most importantly how he wishes that Indian and Pakistani players could play in each other's T20 leagues (Indian Premier League and Pakistan Super League). Akram said that he has always believed that sports shouldn't be a victim of politics.

However, he added that it is a government subject of both countries and it won't be apt for him to say anything further on it. The Pakistan veteran stated that the Dream11 IPL is one of the most competitive domestic leagues in the cricketing world and he wishes Pakistan youngsters get to be a part of it. He also expressed his wish to see Indian players playing in the Pakistan Super League.

Speaking about the comparisons between Virat Kohli and Babar Azam, Akram reckoned that he wouldn't like to make any comparison. He opined that Babar Azam is an exceptional talent who has shown his excellence in all formats, but in patches. Akram further said that he would be very happy if Azam can see the comparison positively and becomes consistent in his performances like Kohli.

Peshawar Zalmi owner proposes exhibition match between Dream11 IPL 2020 and PSL 2020

This is not the first time that a Pakistani has expressed his desire to be associated with the Dream11 IPL. Recently, PSL 2020 franchise Peshawar Zalmi's owner Javed Afridi has proposed an exhibition match between HBL PSL 2020 and Dream11 IPL 2020 after the ongoing tournament in UAE is done and dusted. Javed Afridi has also suggested that the venue for the exhibition match should be the UAE.

The Dream11 IPL 2020 is currently being played in the UAE with the final scheduled to be played on November 10. Javed Afridi had said that he was hopeful of an exhibition match between Dream11 IPL 2020 and PSL 2020 after the ongoing tournament is done.

SOURCE: WASIM AKRAM INSTAGRAM

