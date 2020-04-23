Wasim Jaffer Picks MS Dhoni Over Virat Kohli As India's Best Captain

The coronavirus pandemic has sent the world into a turmoil. All major sporting events have suffered at the hands of this deadly virus as most of them have either been postponed or called off. The much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) was also postponed. This has resulted in free time galore for cricketers and they are making the most out of it certainly by interacting with fans and teammates on social media.

ALSO READ | Peter Siddle picks 'first Test wicket' Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni in his Enemies Test XI

Wasim Jaffer terms MS Dhoni as the better captain ahead of Virat Kohli

One such cricketer is former India batsman Wasim Jaffer, who has recently been quite active on social media. On Wednesday, Wasim Jaffer went live on Instagram with CricTracker. Wasim Jaffer answered several questions ranging from India's best captain to the world's best batsman.

When Wasim Jaffer was asked to choose the better captain between MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, the former India opener picked MS Dhoni as his choice. Virat Kohli has been highly successful in his tenure as the Indian captain. Despite that, Wasim Jaffer went for MS Dhoni, who had guided India to the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup triumphs.

ALSO READ | Parthiv Patel opens up on competition with MS Dhoni for 2007-08 Australia tour spot

Wasim Jaffer has his pick between Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara

However, on being asked about the better white-ball player between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Wasim Jaffer chose the Indian captain. Wasim Jaffer was also asked to pick the better batsman between Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara. Wasim Jaffer picked his Mumbai teammate Sachin Tendulkar as the better batsman. Jaffer has termed Tendulkar as the best batsman on several occasions in the past.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni keen on Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy appearance to prepare for next IPL: Report

Wasim Jaffer is arguably one of the most successful domestic cricketers, Wasim Jaffer amassed 19410 runs in 260 first-class matches at a staggering average of 50.67. The Mumbai batsman also scored 57 centuries and 91 half-centuries during his first-class career.

ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma hits 52-ball 94 vs Virat Kohli's RCB at Wankhede in IPL 2018; watch video

IMAGE COURTESY: WASIM JAFFER INSTAGRAM