Wasim Jaffer Plays Mind Games, Takes Ultimate Dig At Joe Root And Co. Ahead Of 4th Test

Visitors England had an ideal start to the ongoing India vs England Test series as they claimed a famous win in the opening fixture at Chennai. However, since then, they have visibly struggled in the Indian conditions. After having faced two embarrassing losses, the Joe Root-led side will look to stage a miraculous turnaround in the final contest in an attempt to salvage their pride. Former India opening batsman Wasim Jaffer took this opportunity to troll the touring party ahead of the India vs England 4th Test.

India vs England 4th Test: Wasim Jaffer hilariously trolls the England team

The England team threatened to give a tough fight to the hosts after their comprehensive victory in the first game of the series. However, their woes against spin bowling were exposed soon after, and they have failed to counter India's R Ashwin and Axar Patel. Virat Kohli and co. were ruthless against them at the newly-built Narendra Modi Stadium and clinched a famous win within two days of the Test match.

ALSO READ | Aaron Finch Shocks Fans With Switch Hit To Roar Back To Form With Crucial Fifty: WATCH

Wasim Jaffer, who used his social media accounts to tickle the funny bones of his fans with his witty posts, once again came up with a tweet that left netizens in splits. He shared a picture where the visitors were having a look at the Ahmedabad strip. The cricketer-turned-coach targeted the England players and their inability to perform in the Indian conditions. He pointed out how the tour was more or less over for Stuart Broad. The England fast bowler who otherwise is a valuable addition to their line-up failed to make an impact on the Indian pitches.

ALSO READ | Inzamam-ul-Haq Joins Belated Pakistan Bashing Of Ahmedabad Pitch, Faces Wrath Of Indians

Apart from Broad, Jaffer also pointed out that while the veteran at least got a chance to feature in the series, it is now unlikely that Mark Wood will take the field for England in the series. The 43-year-old took a dig at Jonny Bairstow by suggesting that he will be hoping to get a flat wicket to get some runs under his belt. Bairstow, who played exceedingly well in England's tour of Sri Lanka, surprisingly dismissed for a pair on his return.

Broad: Guess my tour is over then.

Wood: At least you played bro.

Bairstow: Where me flat pitch?!

Colly: Oh this one's gonna turn innit?

Root: Ah shit here we go again..#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/mJfcrjRFw8 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 3, 2021

ALSO READ | Jimmy Neesham Subject To Trolls On Twitter After Glenn Maxwell's Hammering And Golden Duck

India vs England 4th Test

The hosts will look to seal the series with yet another thumping performance in the final contest of the four-match Test series as they look to join New Zealand for the final of the ICC World Test Championship. The last Test of the series will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match is slated to commence on Thursday, March 4.

ALSO READ | Mumbai Indians Twitter Fanbase Posts Funniest Comments Over Query On Hardik Pandya

Image source: Wasim Jaffer Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.