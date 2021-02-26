Geoffrey Boycott Has Interesting Take On Ahmedabad Pitch, Schools Netizens On Twitter

Although several former England players criticised Indian pitches after the India vs England 3rd Test, Geoffrey Boycott found nothing wrong with either the Ahmedabad or the Chennai pitch. Instead, Boycott highlighted that there are no rules for how pitches should be prepared and that it was England's responsibility to tackle the conditions. Moreover, Boycott also praised captain Virat Kohli for his batting on such pitch conditions.

Geoffrey Boycott defends Indian pitch condition, says nothing wrong with the strips

Despite widespread criticism of the Indian pitches from most of the England camp, Geoffrey Boycott chose to disagree. Michael Vaughan went on a rant to criticise the pitch, also calling it "shite." Vaughan wrote on Twitter, "If we are going to see these pitches ... I have an answer to how it could work ... Give the Teams 3 innings."

However, Boycott defended the Indian pitches, highlighting that there are no rules which say how a pitch should be made. "There is nothing in the rules that says what type of pitch should be prepared. We had first choice of the surface and they were better than us. Simple,” Boycott responded to a tweet that asked him if he had any words on the pitch.

There is nothing in the rules that says what type of pitch should be prepared. We had first choice of the surface and they were better than us. Simple. https://t.co/vOkBNEZgUm — Sir Geoffrey Boycott (@GeoffreyBoycott) February 25, 2021

Boycott praises Virat Kohli

After several cricketing pundits criticised the Chennai pitch following the second Test by stating that it was impossible to bat on, Boycott cited Virat Kohli as an example to show how the impossible was indeed possible. In his Daily Telegraph column, Boycott wrote, "Look at how Virat Kohli batted in the second innings when the pitch was bad. He used the odd sweep shot but stuck to the basics and batted superbly. Virat Kohli defended with determination, his footwork was superb, and at all times he was careful and watchful. His judgement of length was exceptional, and his shot execution equally impressive. He showed that it is possible to bat properly."

India vs England 3rd Test

The 3rd Test between India and England at the Narendra Modi Stadium was one of the shortest Tests fans would see as the contest ended in two days. In the first innings, England were bowled out for 112 while India responded with a score of 145 runs, thereby getting a lead of 33 runs. The second innings proved to be far more difficult for England as they were bowled out for 81 runs, giving India a target of just 49 runs. India chased this target down comfortably in 7.4 overs, giving them a lead of 2-1 in the Test series.

