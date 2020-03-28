Wasim Jaffer Believes Virat Kohli Can't Stamp Legacy As Captain Without Overseas Wins

Virat Kohli and co. are currently ranked as the number 1 Test side in the world. However, the Indian team recently suffered a 0-2 whitewash in New Zealand that also ended their unbeaten run in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship. Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer believes that India should register Test series wins in countries like England, South Africa and New Zealand to truly become the best side in the world.

Wasim Jaffer on India’s Test form under Virat Kohli

While speaking with a leading Indian daily, Wasim Jaffer said that he was “very disappointed” with India’s Test performance in the New Zealand tour where Virat Kohli’s own batting form turned out to be one of the decisive factors in the series. The Ranji Trophy veteran also added that a No. 1 side like India should not be beaten like this away from home and cited the examples of previous Australian and West Indies teams who used to win in all conditions during their peak periods. While Wasim Jaffer hailed the Indian win in Australia during the 2018-19 tour, he emphasised on the importance of winning in other challenging countries like England, South Africa and New Zealand.

Virat Kohli stats

During 2018-19 tour of Australia, Virat Kohli scripted history by becoming the first-ever Indian captain to win a Test series Down Under. However, the Indian team, under his leadership, have also suffered some heavy overseas defeats like a 1-2 loss in South Africa (2018), a 1-4 outcome in England and the most recent 0-2 drubbing in New Zealand. Overall, Kohli still holds an Indian captaincy record of registering the most number of Test wins (33).

Wasim Jaffer, Virat Kohli in IPL 2020; IPL postponed

Virat Kohli was set to reprise his role as Royal Challengers Bangalore captain in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) season. Meanwhile, Wasim Jaffer was recently appointed as the batting coach of Kings XI Punjab in the much-anticipated T20 carnival. However, the tournament was postponed until further notice by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Fans of the cricketers will have to wait a while as the IPL 2020 is expected to face further delays going ahead.

