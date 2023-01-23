'We Got Married': KL Rahul Shares First Post After Wedding With Athiya Shetty; See Pics

Indian cricketer KL Rahul on Monday tied the knot with Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty at the latter's family home in Khandala. The Karnataka-born cricketer has now turned to his official Instagram handle to make the news of his marriage public. Rahul shared a few pictures from the ceremony, where he can be seen sharing some beautiful moments with his now-wife Athiya Shetty.

"In your light, I learn how to love… Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness," Rahul wrote in the caption of his post.

The wedding ceremony was attended by big names from both the film and cricket communities. Among the cricketers who were present at the wedding to bless the couple was Ishant Sharma and Varun Aaron. Meanwhile, KL Rahul's other teammates couldn't attend the wedding due to the upcoming third and final ODI against New Zealand. KL Rahul was given a break from the series due to family commitments, which now turns out to be his own wedding.

Image: Instagram/KLRahul