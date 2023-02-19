Team India batsman KL Rahul is going through a rough patch in his Test career and has been continuously failing in the longest format of the game. KL Rahul once again failed with the bat in the second Test vs Australia and scored just 18 runs in the match. KL Rahul failed in the first Test as well and got out for a low score.

Team India captain Rohit Sharma has also added on KL Rahul's failure and said that the Team management will continue to back him. Rohit said, “Of late there has been a lot of talk about his (KL Rahul) batting. For us as the management, we look at the potential of any individual, not just KL, and players with potential will get extended run."

Rohit says, the team management will continue to back KL Rahul

“Batting at Lord’s on a damp wicket, it was one of the best hundreds I have seen, Centurion also, so he has potential and we are backing him", Rohit added.

India head coach Rahul Dravid also highlighted KL Rahul overseas record and said, “KL Rahul has been one of our most successful overseas openers. He’s got a hundred in South Africa, England and we’ll continue to back him. I believe he has the quality and class to come out of this phase."

KL Rahul is going through a rough patch with the bat as he scored his last Test century against South Africa in 2021. The India opener is the team's vice captain and that is why he was given a chance to inform Shubman Gill.

If we talk about the second Test, Team India won the match by 6 wickets and Cheteshwar Pujara scored the winning runs in his 100th Test. Team India now take a 2-0 lead in the and will now look to whitewash Australia.

The win was also one step forward for Team India to play the World Test Championship final which will happen in the June of this year.

Australia will now also have to avoid 4-0 whitewash in the series if they don't want to lose their chances to play the World Test Championship final.

The third Test of the series will be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore from March 1.