West Indies Women Vs Pakistan Women Live Streaming, Pitch & Weather Report, Squad Updates

West Indies Women will take on Pakistan Women in the 8th match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on Wednesday, February 2. The WI W vs PK W live match will be played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The WI W vs PK W live match will commence at 1:30 PM (IST). Here are all the West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women live streaming, WI W vs PK W score and WI W vs PK W live telecast in India details.

West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women live streaming: WI W vs PK W live telecast in India and WI W vs PK W live score

The WI W vs PK W telecast in India will be on the Star Sports Network. The WI W vs PK W live match will be broadcasted in both Hindi and English. You can also catch the West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women live streaming on Hotstar and Jio TV. For WI W vs PK W live score and WI W vs PK W live match updates and highlights, you can log onto ICC's official Facebook and Twitter pages and the website. The WI W vs PK W live stream online will be followed by highlights on the pages.

West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women live streaming: Pitch Report

The pitch at Manuka Oval has something for the bowlers as well as the batswomen. The highest score at the venue is 156 and chasing the target was easy. So, the team winning the toss would like to chase the target before the West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women live streaming begins.

West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women live streaming: Weather Report

According to Accuweather, the temperature is set to deviate between 18-27 degrees Celsius, the humidity is set to be around 45%. Chances of rain- 20℅. It's expected to stay overcast and the team winning the toss would look to bowl first prior to the West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women live streaming.

West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women live streaming: Preview

West Indies Women started their T20 World Cup campaign on a slightly unconvincing note against Thailand but managed to recover in time as they beat Thailand by 7 wickets. They now have a huge task in the form of Pakistan Women who are in good form. West Indies Women will look to secure a win in this game and consolidate their position at the top of the points table.

On the other hand, Pakistan Women will start their T20 World Cup campaign with this fixture. They are coming on the back of some good form as they won two T20Is in South Africa and beat Bangladesh 3-0. They have a formidable batting line up and Pakistan will expect their batswomen to fire to secure a win in this fixture.

The West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women live streaming will take place from Canberra. The WI W vs PK W live score could range within the 120-140 mark for both the teams, making it a close contest.

IMAGE COURTESY: PAKISTAN CRICKET TWITTER