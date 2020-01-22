WF-W Vs SAU-W Dream11 WNCL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

South Australian Women take on Western Australian Women in the 21st match of the Australian Women National Cricket League on Thursday. The game is set to be played at the WACA, Perth on Thursday, January 23. The game commences at 7:30 AM (IST).

WF-W vs SAU-W Preview

Can we make it two from two?! We take on the Scorpions tomorrow at the WACA Ground 😎 First ball 10am | Gates 9am free entry! #WESTISBEST pic.twitter.com/zZzBjV6lTZ — WACA (@WACA_Cricket) January 22, 2020

It has been a tournament to forget for the South Australian Women in the National Cricket League, losing all their five games so far. They lost their game against Western Australia, who secured a mammoth 102-run victory. The Western Australian Women, on the other hand, have had a brilliant tournament so far, winning 4 of their 5 games and would look to repeat their last performance against the South Australian Women.

WF-W vs SAU-W Injury and Availability News

All players are available.

WF-W vs SAU-W Squads

SAU-W: Bridget Patterson, Tahlia McGrath, Tegan McPharlin, Suzie Bates, Emma de Broughe, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Megan Schutt (C), Annie O’Neil, Sam Betts, Alex Price, Ellie Falconer.

WF-W: Nicole Bolton, Sophie Devine, Chloe Piparo (c), Emma Inglis, Amy Edgar, Ashley Day, Megan Banting (wk), Kathleen Hempenstall, Emma King, Taneale Peschel, Ash King, Mathilda Carmichael, Sheldyn Cooper.

WF-W vs SAU-W Dream11 Top Picks

BE Paterson is in fine form in the National Cricket League and is the leading run-scorer despite the struggles of South Australia Women. C Piparo and S Devine have led Western Australia’s charge this season and are amongst the leading run-scorers of the tournament. Emma King is the leading wicket-taker of the tournament and should be an automatic pick. Megan Schutt and N Bolton have also fared fairly with the ball in hand, and are expected to fetch some points.

WF-W vs SAU-W Dream11 Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – B Paterson, C Piparo, N Bolton

– B Paterson, C Piparo, N Bolton Vice-Captain –S Devine, M Schutt, E King

–S Devine, M Schutt, E King B Paterson and C Piparo will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

WF-W vs SAU-W Dream11 Team

Keeper – M Banting

– M Banting Batters – C Piparo, B Patterson, A Day

– C Piparo, B Patterson, A Day All-Rounders- N Bolton, S Devine, T McGrath, A Wellington

N Bolton, S Devine, T McGrath, A Wellington Bowlers – E King, D Brown, T Peschel

WF-W vs SAU-W Dream11 Prediction

Western Australian Women are likely to beat the South Australian Women.

Note: These predictions are made from our own analysis and do not guarantee you positive results.