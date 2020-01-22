The Debate
WF-W Vs SAU-W Dream11 WNCL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Cricket News

WF-W vs SAU-W Dream11: South Australian Women and Western Australian Women will play Women's National Cricket League 2019-20 at the WACA in Perth on Thursday.

Written By Sreehari Menon | Mumbai | Updated On:
WF-W vs SAU-W Dream11

South Australian Women take on Western Australian Women in the 21st match of the Australian Women National Cricket League on Thursday. The game is set to be played at the WACA, Perth on Thursday, January 23. The game commences at 7:30 AM (IST).

Also Read: AM-W Vs NSW-W Dream11 WNCL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

WF-W vs SAU-W Preview

It has been a tournament to forget for the South Australian Women in the National Cricket League, losing all their five games so far. They lost their game against Western Australia, who secured a mammoth 102-run victory. The Western Australian Women, on the other hand, have had a brilliant tournament so far, winning 4 of their 5 games and would look to repeat their last performance against the South Australian Women.

Also Read: TAS-W Vs VCT-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule, And Match Details

WF-W vs SAU-W Injury and Availability News

  • All players are available.

WF-W vs SAU-W Squads

  • SAU-W: Bridget Patterson, Tahlia McGrath, Tegan McPharlin, Suzie Bates, Emma de Broughe, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Megan Schutt (C), Annie O’Neil, Sam Betts, Alex Price, Ellie Falconer.
  • WF-W: Nicole Bolton, Sophie Devine, Chloe Piparo (c), Emma Inglis, Amy Edgar, Ashley Day, Megan Banting (wk), Kathleen Hempenstall, Emma King, Taneale Peschel, Ash King, Mathilda Carmichael, Sheldyn Cooper.

Also Read: AF-U19 Vs UAE-U19 Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

WF-W vs SAU-W Dream11 Top Picks

BE Paterson is in fine form in the National Cricket League and is the leading run-scorer despite the struggles of South Australia Women. C Piparo and S Devine have led Western Australia’s charge this season and are amongst the leading run-scorers of the tournament. Emma King is the leading wicket-taker of the tournament and should be an automatic pick. Megan Schutt and N Bolton have also fared fairly with the ball in hand, and are expected to fetch some points.

Also Read: STR Vs STA Dream11 BBL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

WF-W vs SAU-W Dream11 Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

  • Captain – B Paterson,  C Piparo, N Bolton
  • Vice-Captain –S Devine, M Schutt, E King
  • B Paterson and C Piparo will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

WF-W vs SAU-W Dream11 Team

  • Keeper – M Banting
  • Batters – C Piparo, B Patterson, A Day
  • All-Rounders- N Bolton, S Devine, T McGrath, A Wellington
  • Bowlers – E King, D Brown, T Peschel

WF-W vs SAU-W Dream11 Prediction

  • Western Australian Women are likely to beat the South Australian Women.

Note: These predictions are made from our own analysis and do not guarantee you positive results.

Published:
