TAS-W Vs VCT-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule, And Match Details

Tasmania Women will play against Victoria Women in the Women’s National Cricket League on Thursday. The match will be played in Hobart, Australia. Let us look at the VCT-W vs TAS-W Dream11 match schedule, preview, predictions and other match details.

TAS-W vs VCT-W Dream11 preview

The Tasmanian women's team are currently fifth in the Women's National Cricket League (WNCL) table. They will go up against the Victoria women's team who are a spot above them in the table. The last match between both teams ended with a win for the Victoria-based side. Pressure will be on Tasmania to bounce back with a win as they aim to progress higher in the league standings. Here are the predicted line-ups and top picks for the TAS-W vs VCT-W Dream11 teams.

TA S-W vs VCT-W Dream11 Match Schedule

Venue: Tasmania Cricket Association Ground, Hobart

Date: January 23, 2020

Time: 4.30 AM IST

TA S-W vs VCT-W Dream11 prediction

TA S-W vs VCT-W Dream11 prediction - Victoria Women squad

Elyse Villani, Makinley Blows, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Nicole Faltum (wk), Molly Strano, Tess Flintoff, Alana King, Rhiann O’Donnell, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Rhiann O’Donnell.

TA S-W vs VCT-W Dream11 prediction - Tasmania Women squad

Brooke Hepburn (c), Stef Daffara, Belinda Vakarewa, Emma Flint, Courtney Webb, Samantha Bates, Erin Fazackerly, Katelynn Fryett, Maisy Gibson, Mef Phillips, Corinne Hall, Emily Smith, Emma Manix-Geeves, Sasha Moloney.

TA S-W vs VCT-W Dream11 top picks

Wicketkeeper: Nicole Faltum

Batsmen: Elyse Villani, Meg Lanning (VC), Corinne Hall, Stef Daffara

All rounders: Ellyse Perry (C), Sasha Moloney

Bowlers: Georgia Wareham, Mef Phillips, Samantha Bates, Sophie Molineux

TA S-W vs VCT-W Dream11 Match Prediction

Victoria Women start off as the favourites against Tasmania Women.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.

