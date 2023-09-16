'What an innings': Virender Sehwag lauds SA player who nearly broke Kapil Dev's record

Ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, the 50-over cricket is prevalent everywhere. While the Asia Cup 2023 is making headlines every day, the England vs. New Zealand series has been nothing short of incredible. Moreover, at the same time, an intense battle is taking place between South Africa and Australia. On Friday, the Proteas and the Aussies squared off in the 4th ODI of the bilateral series and a high-scoring game propelled once again.

3 things you need to know

South Africa defeated Australia by a huge margin of 164 runs in 4th ODI of the bilateral series

Heinrich Klassen played an exceptional knock of 174 in the match

Australia bundled out at the score of 252

Also Read | WATCH: Sri Lankan fan girl gifts a memento to Virat Kohli, shares heartwarming post

Virender Sehwag impressed with Heinrich Klassen's performance

Courtesy of Heinrich Klaasen's explosive knock of 174, and the substantial contributions from David Warner and Rassie van der Dussen, South Africa put a score in excess of 400. 416 to be precise, and Australia had a daunting task ahead. At the start of the play, Australia had the odds in favour and could have clinched the series with a win, instead, they lost by a heavy margin of 164 runs and hence the series is now level at 2-2.

Klassen's 174 of 83 which involved 13 fours and 13 sixes is making reverberations in the cricket world. He received a special mention from former India cricketer Virender Sehwag. Sehwag hailed the innings as the "best hitting" he has seen in a long time.

What an innings, Heinrich Klaasen , first 25 balls 24 runs, next 58 balls 150.



The best hitting i have seen in a long long time. #AUSvsSA pic.twitter.com/wQQ5Ky79Sm — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 15, 2023

Also Read | Asia Cup 2023: India hit with another injury concern, Washington Sundar to join the team

Kapil Dev's record still untouched

Even an outstanding effort like that could not see him get past the record of Kapil Dev. Klassen batted at the number 5 position and remained 2 short of breaking the former Indian captain's record of scoring the most runs in an innings batting at number 5. Kapil Dev's innings came during the 1983 World Cup, in the infamous match against Zimbabwe where India were reeling at 17/4. 40 years have gone by the record is still intact.