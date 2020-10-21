Who Is Daniel Sams? Top Facts And Stats About Delhi's New Australian All-rounder

South African pacer Anrich Nortje has been in fine form for Delhi in the Dream11 IPL 2020 and his exclusion drew eyebrows ahead of the clash against Punjab on Tuesday. Nortje's ability to consistently clock speeds above 150 km/h was consistently missed as Nicholas Pooran's heroics deflated Shikhar Dhawan's scintillating hundred in the first innings. Daniel Sams was subsequently named in the playing XI in place of the South Africa pacer, and here's all you need to know about the Australian all-rounder.

Also Read: Prithvi Shaw Comparisons With Sachin Tendulkar Rubbished On Twitter After Another Failure

Who is Daniel Sams? Delhi hand little-known Australian pacer IPL debut

Delhi captain Shreyas Iyer handed Daniel Sams his Dream11 IPL debut on Tuesday in place of Nortje for the clash against Punjab. The 27-year-old was drafted in by the franchise after England opener Jason Roy opted out of the tournament due to safety concerns. The Australian is a left-arm pacer and has the ability to contribute with the bat later on in the innings. The 27-year-old was named in Australia's squad for the T20I and ODI series against England but failed to get a game.

Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020 Top Run Getters: Dhawan Jumps To No.2, 'only' 75 Runs Behind KL Rahul

🚨 IPL DEBUT FOR SAMS 🚨



Our no. 6⃣0⃣ 🧢 Daniel Sams plays his first @IPL game tonight 💙



Send him your wishes below 👇#KXIPvDC #Dream11IPL #YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/OdiIRDG8il — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🇦🇪) (@DelhiCapitals) October 20, 2020

A late bloomer, Sams made his debut for Canterbury in the 2017/18 Plunkett Shield, before switching his base to Australia's New South Wales, with whom he made his List A debut. The 27-year-old rose to prominence with his performances in the Big Bash League last season, where the left-arm pacer bagged a staggering 30 wickets in just 17 games for the Sydney Thunder. His performances earned him the Player of the Tournament award, which in turn led to a national team call-up. Daniel Sams is the only left-arm pace bowling option in the Delhi setup for the Dream11 IPL 2020.

Also Read: Shikhar Dhawan Part Of Dream11 IPL History For Featuring In Delhi's 1st And 100th Loss Too

The 27-year-old is known for his ability to swing the new ball, while is a handy death bowler, known for his variations, especially the slower deliveries. While his Delhi debut started on the wrong note, after he dislodged the bails running in to concede a free hit, he bowled a largely impressive spell, conceding just 30 from his quota of four overs. The 27-year-old adds further firepower to Delhi's batting line up and could be a key player in the remaining matches of the tournament.

Shreyas Iyer and the team management will hope that the Australian can build on his performance and become an asset as they hunt for their maiden Dream11 IPL title.

Also Read: Ishant Sharma Bids Emotional Farewell To Delhi Teammates Ahead Of Punjab Game; Watch Video

(Image Courtesy: Daniel Sams Instagram)

Also Read | IPL 2020 DC Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 DC Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 DC Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.