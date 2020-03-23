Which Team Has Scored Highest Runs In PSL 3? Islamabad United Isn't The Right Answer

The third edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) was won by Islamabad United as they defeated Peshawar Zalmi by 3 wickets. PSL 2018 saw a lot of breathtaking performances and wonderful matches. Runs were scored galore throughout the tournament as we saw some of the best batting performances in the tournament that year. Let's take a look at the team that scored the highest total in PSL 2018.

ALSO READ | PSL coronavirus: PCB backs 'conflict of interest' accused head coach Misbah ul Haq's PSL 2020 stint

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings: Which team has scored highest runs in PSL 3?

Batting first against the Multan Sultans, Karachi Kings lost Lendl Simmons very early. Simmons struggled to find his feet and eventually, got dismissed in the 4th over. But Joe Denly stitched an important partnership with Babar Azam, which steadied the ship for the Kings. Denly and Azam approached the innings meticulously in the first few overs, but later on, they got going pretty well.

ALSO READ | PSL coronavirus: Pakistan Cricket Board confident of suspended PSL 2020 giving them profits: Report

Denly played a classy knock taming the bowlers at will and was sending the ball to the boundary quite easily. He top-scored with a splendid 78 off 55 balls with 10 fours and 2 sixes. Babar Azam too came good in this crucial encounter and played a handy knock. He added 118 runs for the second wicket with Denly and they got these runs at a good rate.

Colin Ingram gave them a superb finish, striking four big sixes in the final two overs. The Kings finished with 188 runs on the board, which was quite humongous considering the long boundaries. This was the highest score in the tournament that year, answering the 'Which team has scored highest runs in PSL 3' question.

ALSO READ | PSL 2020: Aakash Chopra gets witty after picking Shadab Khan as player of the tournament

Shahid Afridi shows his class

Chasing 188, Multan Sultans started well courtesy Kumar Sangakkara and Ahmed Shehzad. The duo added 43 runs for the first wicket and threatened to take the game down to the wire. But they lost three quick wickets, which got them into trouble.

The Sultans found life tougher as Shahid Afridi picked up wickets right from the outset. The way he managed to rattle the stumps of Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard and Saif Babar was a visual treat. A couple of runouts added to the misery of the Sultans and in no time, they were reduced to 99/9. Eventually, Multan Sultans were all out for 125 in 19.4 overs handing Karachi Kings a 63-run victory.

Why was PSL cancelled? PSL coronavirus tests come back negative

The 'Why was PSL cancelled' question has been doing the rounds on social media off late. Prior to the semi-final, it is believed that English batsman Alex Hales developed coronavirus symptoms, which made the PSL take this step as a precautionary measure. While Islamabad United were knocked out of this year's competition, Peshawar Zalmi were set to take on Multan Sultans in the first semi-final in Lahore.

ALSO READ | PSL 2020 suspension leaves 29 Indians from broadcasting team stranded in Pakistan

IMAGE COURTESY: KARACHI KINGS TWITTER