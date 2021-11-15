Why Was David Warner Dropped From SRH? Asst Coach Brad Haddin Reveals Backstage Decision

Australia on Sunday defeated New Zealand by 8 wickets to win its maiden T20 World Cup at Dubai International Stadium. Courtesy of the brilliant display of batting by opener David Warner and allrounder Mitchell Marsh, Australia went on to win the elusive ICC title. For his brilliant batting throughout the T20 World Cup, David Warner was adjudged man of the tournament. Following this, fans and David Warner's wife Candice took a dig at the SunRisers Hyderabad who had dropped the Australian opener from the team and handed over the captaincy to Kane Williamson in the IPL 2021.

Now, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) Assistant Coach Brad Haddin opened up on the decision to leave out David Warner from the playing XI in the IPL. Speaking at The Grade Cricketer, Brad Haddin revealed that the decision to drop Warner was not a 'cricket' decision and things were out of control even from the coaches' hands hinting that the decision might have ben taken by the SRH owners.

"It wasn't a cricket decision that he was not playing. I think one thing you got to realise with Davey (Warner) is he wasn't out of form, he was out of match practice. They had a long break through COVID, didn't go to West Indies or Bangladesh but he turned up in a really good headspace," said Haddin.

"He was hitting the ball well and circumstances was out of all our controls even the coaching staff for some reason he didn't play. It wasn't because he was out of form all he needed was some match time. He just needed some time to spend in the middle to get back into rhythm of the game again. As the tournament went on you seen his class," Haddin further stated.

David Warner's fall-out with SRH in IPL 2021

It is pertinent to mention here that SRH team management relieved David Warner from the captaincy role during the first leg of IPL 2021. The change in leadership came at a time when SRH were at the bottom of the IPL 2021 table (phase 1) and had won only one match out of the 6 played.

Before the start of the T20 World Cup, Warner had opened up on his exclusion from the SRH's playing XI. While talking to the media, Warner had said, “I've hardly played any cricket and then was there an opportunity with the IPL, for example, had two games and then basically wanted to, you know, give all the other youngsters a crack and whatnot. So from my perspective, that's fine”.

Warner is the most prolific overseas player in the IPL. He has more runs than any other foreign player who has played in the IPL. Warner also has the best average amongst the highest run-scorers in the IPL, including both Indian and overseas players. Warner captained SRH for four and a half years and led the side to its maiden IPL title in 2016. Warner remained the top scorer for SRH in every season he played since 2015, except for the IPL 2021 The Australian batting powerhouse has already hinted at leaving the franchise ahead of the next mega auction but has said that Hyderabad will always remain in his heart.

(Image: iplt20.com/AP/CRICKETAUSTRALIA-Instagram)