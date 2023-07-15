"WI - 150 YBJ - 157*": RR Takes Epic Dig At West Indies After Jaiswal Outscores Opponents

The Indian cricket team crushed the West Indies in the first Test by an innings and 141 runs and also took a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series. The hosts were bundled for a score of 150 and 130 runs in both innings and displayed a disappointing batting performance. The Indian spin dup of R. Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja took a total of 17 wickets in the entire match and broke the backbone of the Windies' batting lineup.

3 things you need to know

Team India declared their first innings at a score of 421/5

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a century on his Test debut and played a knock of 171 runs off 387 balls

The Indian cricket team lead the two-match Test series by 1-0

ALSO READ | 'No Chance': Ex-cricketer Lambasts West Indies for choosing spinning track in first Test

West Indies display disappointing batting performance

The Indian cricket team got off to a dominant start in the two-match Test series and achieves a cruising win over the Windies in the first match. None of the hosts' batsmen were able to stay at the crease for long and was dismissed rather early by the Indian bowlers.

Rajasthan Royals take a subtle dig at West Indies

Indian Premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals who are known for their humorous digs on the events on the cricket field didn't leave the chance to troll the Windies over their disappointing batting display. Royals shared a post on their official Twitter handle in which they can be seen praising Yashasvi Jaiswal.

ALSO READ | 'He deserves opportunity': Anil Kumble wants Rohit-Dravid to include star spinner in Tests

WI - 150

YBJ - 157*



It takes a special effort to outscore your opposition. On Test debut. And away from home! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/aelNJZv7Ya — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) July 14, 2023

Yashasvi Jaiswal sets new records after Test hundred on Debut

Yashasvi Jaiswal played a knock of 171 runs off 387 balls and his innings consisted of 16 fours and one six. Jaiswal also became the 16th Indian to score a Test century on debut. The left hand batsman also became the seventh Indian batsman to score a ton outside India on his debut. Before him, Suresh Raina was the last Indian batsman to score a hundred on his debut at an overseas game. Raina played a knock of 110 runs against Sri Lanka.