'He Deserves Opportunity': Anil Kumble Wants Rohit-Dravid To Include Star Spinner In Tests

Veteran Team India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's ten-wicket haul against West Indies in the first Test match in Dominica helped the visitors to an innings and 141 runs win over the hosts. Ashwin also broke several records following his excellent bowling performance. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also picked up a total of five wickets in the whole match.

3 things you need to know

R. Ashwin bowled a spell of 7/71 in the second innings of the first IND vs WI Test

Ashwin also completed 700 international wickets in the first Test against WI following his five-wicket haul in the 1st innings

Team India lead the two-match Test series by 1-0

Anil Kumble wants Rahul Dravid to consider Kuldeep Yadav in Tests

Amidst the Indian cricket team's dominant win in the first Test against West Indies, former Team India spinner Anil Kumble, who is also a member of the official broadcasting team of the series in Jio Cinema, stated that head coach Rahul Dravid shall also consider playing left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav on such pitches. Indian spinners Ravindra Jadeja and R. Ashwin picked up a total of 17 wickets out of 20 in the first Test match against Windies and helped the visitors crush the hosts by an innings and 141 runs.

Anil Kumble wants Kuldeep Yadav to play in Tests on spin-friendly wickets

(Team India spinner Kuldeep Yadav during the SL vs IND 3rd Test in 2017 / Image: AP)

He should definitely be there because he is a very good bowler. Leg-spinners are very attacking bowlers and it is also difficult at times, they concede runs as well but you need to take a leg-spinner along with you and groom him, and whenever you get a chance, he should be given an opportunity. Kuldeep Yadav is a very good spinner for Test matches. He has given very good performances whenever he has got a chance as well. There are a lot of wrist-spinners in white-ball formats. We are not getting to see them much in Test matches

The left-arm wrist spinner is not a part of the 16-member Test squad against the Windies, but he will feature in the ODI series starting from July 27, 2023. The Indian cricket team also registered their first points in the new cycle of the WTC 2023-25 and will move to Trinidad for the second Test.