WI-U19 Vs EN-U19 Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And Team News

West Indies-U19 will take on England-U19 in the second match of the West Indies U19 Tri-series 2019 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua on Sunday, December 8. The match starts will commence at 6:30 PM (IST).

The tri-series has started to gain some momentum as both the teams will meet each other after they squared off in the curtain-raiser. The hosts managed to get over the line as they managed to defend 164 courtesy leg-spinner Ashmead Nedd’s five-wicket-haul. Windies bowled England out for a mere 128 in 30.4 overs.

The weather is expected to be bright and sunny in Antigua. According to AccuWeather, the forecast is ‘mostly sunny’ with the temperatures ranging between 26-30 degrees celsius and humidity soaring at 70%. England-U19 will look to bounce back after their defeat in the last game.

Let us have a look at the squads and WI-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 prediction

WI-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11: West Indies-U19 Squad

Kimani Melius (Captain), Leonardo Julian (Wicket-keeper), Mbeki Joseph, Antonio Morris, Kevlon Anderson, Matthew Patrick, Nyeem Young, Joshua James, Matthew Forde, Jayden Seales, Ashmead Nedd, Kirk McKenzie, Ramon Simmonds, Avinash Mahabirsingh, Daniel Beckford

WI-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11: England-U19 Squad

George Balderson (Captain), Jordan Cox (Wicket-keeper), Ben Charlesworth, Tom Clark, Jack Haynes, Lewis Goldsworthy, George Hill, Dan Mousley, Kasey Aldridge, Blake Cullen, Hamidullah Qadri, Scott Currie, Harry Duke, George Hill, Luke Hollman, Sam Young, Joe Evison

WI-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 prediction

Wicket-keeper: Leonardo Jullien (Captain)

Batsmen: Ben Charlesworth, Tom Clark (Vice-captain), Jack Haynes, Kevlon Anderson

Bowlers: Blake Cullen, Ashmead Nedd, George Balderson

All-rounders: Kasey Aldridge, Nayeem Young, Matthew Forde

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games

