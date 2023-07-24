WI Vs IND: Video Of Rohit Sharma Peeping Out In Utter Confusion Sparks A Memefest

The Indian cricket team will find themselves in the driver's seat in the second IND vs WI Test match being played at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad after the end of Day 4. The visitors declared their second innings at 181/2 and gave the hosts a total of 365 runs to win the match. The Windies have already lost their first two wickets at the end of the fourth day and looking at their performance till now in the series, it will be a tough task for them to defeat the Indian team.

3 things you need to know

Rohit Sharma scored the fastest half-century of his Test career and played a knock of 57 runs off 44 balls

Windies were bundled for a score of 255 runs in their first innings

The hosts lost their last five wickets in a space of just 7.2 overs

WI vs IND: Rohit Sharma's epic reaction during 2nd Test

With Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma playing, there can never be a dull moment in the match. Whether it is a moment on during the game or giving funny reactions off the field, netizens capture every opportunity and come up with hilarious memes on social media.

The netizens yet again came up with hilarious reactions to a video of the Indian skipper Rohit Sharma in which he can be seen peeping out of the window of the dressing room with a dazed look.

Rohit Sharma - the accidental Captain of Team INDIA#RohitSharma𓃵 pic.twitter.com/EUOaw97y1L — Ajinkya Vyawahare 🇮🇳 (@vajinkya16) July 24, 2023

Memes galore on social media after Rohit Sharma's epic reaction

Here are the best memes and reactions that netizens posted after Indian skipper's side-splitting video.

Rohit Sharma has returned to form after the disappointing performance in the WTC 2023 Final against Australia and has already scored two half-centuries and a hundred till now in the series.

The Indian team now will aim to win the second Test match and also secure their tenth consecutive series win against the Windies. Team India has never lost a Test series against West Indies since 2002.