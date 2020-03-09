The Debate
The Debate
Wicket-keeper Grabs Batman’s Legs While Attempting A Catch During PSL Match

Cricket News

Wicket-keeper Chadwick Walton’s attempt to catch a ball off Ben Dunk gloves in a high-scoring game against Lahore Qalandars in the PSL left everyone in splits.

Wicket-keeper

Wicket-keeper Chadwick Walton’s attempt to catch a ball off Ben Dunk gloves in a high-scoring game against Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) left everyone in splits. A GIF of the incident was shared by @_cricingif on Twitter saying Dunk is a long-lost brother of Walton. 

PSL’s official account quote tweeted the video with the caption, “Yaaro yehi dosti hai. Qismat se jo mili hai.” In the clip, Dunk can be seen hitting the ball but it touches his gloves and gets elevation when Walton attempts to catch it. However, the ball falls on Dunk’s shoulders and Walton ends up grabbing the legs of the batsman.

In the match against Karachi Kings, Dunk hit 12 sixes in a 99-run inning and chased down 187 runs with five balls remaining. But the video of Walton holding Dunk’s leg to attempt the catch was enough for social media to come up with hilarious reactions.

Qalandars still in contest

Lahore Qalandars impressive win over Karachi Kings gave the team a major boost in their bid to reach the qualifiers. Qalandars have not been able to consistently perform in the past seasons of the PSL but two back-to-back wins have given them much needed hope for the qualifier.

