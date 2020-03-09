Wicket-keeper Grabs Batman’s Legs While Attempting A Catch During PSL Match

Wicket-keeper Chadwick Walton’s attempt to catch a ball off Ben Dunk gloves in a high-scoring game against Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) left everyone in splits. A GIF of the incident was shared by @_cricingif on Twitter saying Dunk is a long-lost brother of Walton.

BEN DUNK IS CHADWICK WALTON'S LONG-LOST BROTHER 👏



This is Walton's world and we are living in it! #HBLPSLV #TayyarHain #CricketForAll pic.twitter.com/38nJEHCLJr — Cricingif (@_cricingif) March 8, 2020

PSL’s official account quote tweeted the video with the caption, “Yaaro yehi dosti hai. Qismat se jo mili hai.” In the clip, Dunk can be seen hitting the ball but it touches his gloves and gets elevation when Walton attempts to catch it. However, the ball falls on Dunk’s shoulders and Walton ends up grabbing the legs of the batsman.

In the match against Karachi Kings, Dunk hit 12 sixes in a 99-run inning and chased down 187 runs with five balls remaining. But the video of Walton holding Dunk’s leg to attempt the catch was enough for social media to come up with hilarious reactions.

When the ball falls on his own helmet though pic.twitter.com/mKYGUy45Lt — syed suhaib_ ( ´﹀` ) (@TEAisFantastic_) March 8, 2020

Haahahah walton tried his best to save larachi even he touches ben dunks feet to forgive us😂😂😂 — Engr. Pir Faheem Ahmad (@PirFaheemAhmad) March 8, 2020

My guess is Walton thought that the ball has touched the bat and it has landed on Dunk if he catches Dunk he has caught the ball and thereby he's bowled out. Very funny though when i was watching it live — Suleman Nasir (@SulemanDr) March 9, 2020

Qalandars still in contest

Lahore Qalandars impressive win over Karachi Kings gave the team a major boost in their bid to reach the qualifiers. Qalandars have not been able to consistently perform in the past seasons of the PSL but two back-to-back wins have given them much needed hope for the qualifier.

