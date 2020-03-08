PSL 2020 MUL Vs ISL Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview, Points Table

Islamabad United will square off against Multan Sultans in the 22nd match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 on Sunday, March 8. The MUL vs ISL live match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The MUL vs ISL live streaming will commence at 2:30 PM (IST).

ALSO READ | AU-L Vs SL-L Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All RSWS Match 2 Details

PSL 2020: MUL vs ISL live telecast in India and MUL vs ISL live streaming

The MUL vs ISL live telecast in India will be on DSport channel. sporttiger.com will have the MUL vs ISL live streaming. You can catch all the MUL vs ISL live match score updates on the PSL 2020 website and social media accounts.

PSL 2020: Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United live match pitch report

The team winning the toss would like to field first and chase down the target. The Rawalpindi track has favoured the spinners. However, rain might support the side batting second and the DLS method to come into the picture, interrupting the MUL vs ISL live streaming.

ALSO READ | HL Vs TIT Live Scores, Where To Watch In India, Pitch & Weather Report, MODC Match Preview

PSL 2020: Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United live match weather report

According to Accuweather, the wind will be blowing at a rate of 9 to 11 km/hr whereas the temperature will deviate between 8 and 16 Degrees Celsius throughout the day. There are chances of rain in Rawalpindi, which means a full Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United live PSL 2020 match might not be on the cards.

ALSO READ | India Women Vs Australia Women World Cup Final Live Streaming Details And Match Preview

PSL 2020: Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United live match preview

Islamabad United are third on the PSL 2020 points table. They have registered only 3 wins in 8 games. United would hope their batsmen to shine if they have to win the ISL vs MUL live game.

On the other hand, Multan Sultans are first on the PSL 2020 points table with 4 wins in 6 games. They have defied expectations of many with just 1 loss so far. The Sultans would like to carry their good form in the ISL vs MUL live game and look to secure a win.

ALSO READ | MUL Vs ISL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All PSL 2020 Match Details

IMAGE COURTESY: ISLAMABAD UNITED TWITTER