WIS Vs BAR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Super50 Cup 2021 Match Preview

Windward Volcanoes (WIS) and Barbados Pride (BAR) will collide in the upcoming match of the Super50 Cup 2021 (or the West Indies ODD) on Thursday, February 18 at 9:00 AM local time (6:30 PM IST). The match will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua and Barbuda. Here's a look at our WIS vs BAR Dream11 prediction, probable WIS vs BAR playing 11 and WIS vs BAR Dream11 team.

WIS vs BAR Dream11 prediction: WIS vs BAR Dream11 preview

Windward Volcanoes are currently at the third spot of the Super50 Cup 2021 standings with eight points. Andre Fletcher and team have played three games so far in the tournament, winning two and losing one. Barbados Pride, on the other hand, are at the second last (5th) spot of the table with zero points as they have lost all their past three matches.

WIS vs BAR live: WIS vs BAR Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Thursday, February 18, 2021

Time: 9:00 AM local time, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua and Barbuda

WIS vs BAR Dream11 prediction: WIS vs BAR Dream11 team, squad list

WIS vs BAR Dream11 prediction: Windward Volcanoes squad

Kimani Melius, Roland Cato, Keron Cottoy, Emmanuel Stewart, Desron Maloney, Larry Edwards, Alick Athanaze, Ryan John, Ray Jordan, Kevin Stoute, Sunil Ambris, Preston McSween, Andre Fletcher, Obed McCoy, Kenneth Dember

WIS vs BAR Dream11 prediction: Barbados Pride squad

Jonathan Carter, Ashley Nurse, Justin Greaves, Keon Harding, Tevyn Walcott, Dominic Drakes, Nicholas Kirton, Jonathan Drakes, Chemar Holder, Joshua Bishop, Akeem Jordan, Zachary McCaskie, Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Shamarh Brooks

WIS vs BAR Dream11 prediction: WIS vs BAR Dream11 team, top picks

Windward Volcanoes: Andre Fletcher, Sunil Ambris, Larry Edwards

Barbados Pride: Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Ashley Nurse

WIS vs BAR Dream11 prediction: WIS vs BAR Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Emmanuel Stewart

Batsmen: Andre Fletcher, Desron Maloney, Shamarh Brooks, Jonathan Carter

All-Rounders: Jason Holder (C), Sunil Ambris, Keron Cottoy

Bowlers: Ashley Nurse (VC), Larry Edwards, Ryan John

WIS vs BAR live: WIS vs BAR match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that Windward Volcanoes will come out on top in this contest.

CG Insurance Man of the Match Keron Cottoy is elated with his performance today and the win🎥#Super50Cup #WhoYouReppin pic.twitter.com/ISIsm2r6sd — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) February 17, 2021

Note: The WIS vs BAR match prediction and WIS vs BAR Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The WIS vs BAR Dream11 team and WIS vs BAR Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

