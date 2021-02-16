WIS Vs JAM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Super50 Cup 2021 Match Preview

Windward Volcanoes (WIS) and Jamaica Scorpions (JAM) will collide in the upcoming match of the Super50 Cup 2021 (or the West Indies ODD) on Tuesday, February 16 at 1:30 PM local time (11:00 PM IST). The match will be played at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua and Barbuda. Here's a look at our WIS vs JAM Dream11 prediction, probable WIS vs JAM playing 11 and WIS vs JAM Dream11 team.

WIS vs JAM Dream11 prediction: WIS vs JAM Dream11 preview

Windward Volcanoes are currently at the third spot of the Super50 Cup 2021 standings with four points. Sunil Ambris and team have played two games so far in the tournament, winning and losing one each. Jamaica Scorpions, on the other hand, are at the basement (6th) spot with zero as they have lost all their past two matches.

WIS vs JAM live: WIS vs JAM Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Time: 1:30 PM local time, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda

WIS vs JAM Dream11 prediction: WIS vs JAM Dream11 team, squad list

WIS vs JAM Dream11 prediction: Windward Volcanoes squad

Kimani Melius, Roland Cato, Keron Cottoy, Emmanuel Stewart, Desron Maloney, Larry Edwards, Alick Athanaze, Ryan John, Ray Jordan, Kevin Stoute, Sunil Ambris, Preston McSween, Andre Fletcher, Obed McCoy, Kenneth Dember

WIS vs JAM Dream11 prediction: Jamaica Scorpions squad

Andre McCarthy, Aldane Thomas, Paul Palmer, Derval Green, Odean Smith, Rovman Powell, Oshane Thomas, Jamie Merchant, Dennis Bulli, Romaine Morrison, Jeavor Royal, Sheldon Cottrell, Fabian Allen, Brandon King, Javelle Glen

WIS vs JAM Dream11 prediction: WIS vs JAM Dream11 team, top picks

Windward Volcanoes: Andre Fletcher, Sunil Ambris, Larry Edwards

Jamaica Scorpions: Brandon King, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell

WIS vs JAM Dream11 prediction: WIS vs JAM Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Emmanuel Stewart

Batsmen: Andre Fletcher, Kimani Melius, Brandon King, Rovman Powell

All-Rounders: Sunil Ambris, Kevin Stoute, Fabian Allen

Bowlers: Sheldon Cottrell, Larry Edwards, Ryan John

WIS vs JAM live: WIS vs JAM match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that Windward Volcanoes will come out on top in this contest.

Andre Fletcher is back and looking forward to continuing the winning ways of the Windward Volcanoes.🎥#Super50Cup #WhoYouReppin pic.twitter.com/HUaXjTkrRd — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) February 13, 2021

Note: The WIS vs JAM match prediction and WIS vs JAM Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The WIS vs JAM Dream11 team and WIS vs JAM Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

