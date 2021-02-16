WIS Vs JAM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Super50 Cup 2021 Match Preview

Quick links:
Windward Volcanoes (WIS) and Jamaica Scorpions (JAM) will collide in the upcoming match of the Super50 Cup 2021 (or the West Indies ODD) on Tuesday, February 16 at 1:30 PM local time (11:00 PM IST). The match will be played at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua and Barbuda. Here's a look at our WIS vs JAM Dream11 prediction, probable WIS vs JAM playing 11 and WIS vs JAM Dream11 team.
Windward Volcanoes are currently at the third spot of the Super50 Cup 2021 standings with four points. Sunil Ambris and team have played two games so far in the tournament, winning and losing one each. Jamaica Scorpions, on the other hand, are at the basement (6th) spot with zero as they have lost all their past two matches.
Kimani Melius, Roland Cato, Keron Cottoy, Emmanuel Stewart, Desron Maloney, Larry Edwards, Alick Athanaze, Ryan John, Ray Jordan, Kevin Stoute, Sunil Ambris, Preston McSween, Andre Fletcher, Obed McCoy, Kenneth Dember
Andre McCarthy, Aldane Thomas, Paul Palmer, Derval Green, Odean Smith, Rovman Powell, Oshane Thomas, Jamie Merchant, Dennis Bulli, Romaine Morrison, Jeavor Royal, Sheldon Cottrell, Fabian Allen, Brandon King, Javelle Glen
Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that Windward Volcanoes will come out on top in this contest.
Andre Fletcher is back and looking forward to continuing the winning ways of the Windward Volcanoes.🎥#Super50Cup #WhoYouReppin pic.twitter.com/HUaXjTkrRd— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) February 13, 2021
Note: The WIS vs JAM match prediction and WIS vs JAM Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The WIS vs JAM Dream11 team and WIS vs JAM Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.
