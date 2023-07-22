'With Smith I Try Harder': English Pacer Acknowledges The Genius Of Steve Smith

Australian cricket team batsman Steve Smith is one of the prime players when it comes to the longest format and has scored 9195 runs from 101 Tests. Smith recently slammed a hundred against England in the second Ashes 2023 Test at the Lord's cricket ground and played an important role in his team's 40-run victory. However, apart from that knock Smith has been dismissed very cheaply in the rest of the innings of the five-match series and has been the victim of the English pacer Mark Wood in both the innings of the fourth match of the series.

3 things you need to know

Steve Smith's average at Manchester was 100.25 ahead of the 4th ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 Test

English pacer Mark Wood till now has picked a total of 8 wickets in the 3 innings of the Ashes 2023 series

The rain played a major role in the Day 4 of the fourth Ashes Test

Mark Wood reveals an interesting theory about bowling against Steve Smith

(English pacer Mark Wood during the ENG vs IND Test series in 2021 / Image: AP)

Mark Wood while speaking to BBC spoke about what are the important things that a bowler should keep in mind while bowling to Steve Smith. Wood said:

We look at all the players, not just Steve Smith. Maybe with Smith I try harder because he is such a good player, so you're desperate to get his wicket. He's a key player for their team, so you're trying really hard to get rid of him. My first 20 balls to him are key, I'm trying to make an impact early and change the game for the team.

Mark Wood opens up about the feeling after completing 100 Test wickets

English pacer Mark Wood also opened up about the feeling after completing 100 Test wickets and said that it was a moment of pride for him.

Very proud moment, my family were in the crowd and I am delighted that I managed to get there. Feels like we have a good experience in the group and feels good to join an elite group of bowlers. I'm pleased I could get there but I hope I have a few more in the tank today.

English pacer Mark Wood has been the X-factor of the English cricket team and his inclusion in the team has certainly changed the whole momentum of the series.