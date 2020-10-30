Women's Big Bash Thunder Vs Strikers Live In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Sydney Thunder will take on the Adelaide Strikers Women in match 9 of the Women's Big Bash League this week. The Thunder vs Strikers match will begin at 6:45 am IST from the Sydney Showground Stadium on October 31. Here are the Thunder vs Strikers live streaming details, how to watch Thunder vs Strikers live in India, WBBL live streaming details and the pitch & weather report for the contest.

Women's Big Bash League: Thunder vs Strikers preview

The Women's Big Bash League has gotten off to an average start for last season's runners-up, Adelaide Strikers. The Strikers got off to a good start, winning their first game against the Hobart Hurricanes with ease. Darcie Brown and Amanda-jade Wellington were the standout bowlers, taking three wickets each to clean up Hobart to a mere 84 runs. Laura Wolvaardt made light work of the chase, scoring 51 to put her team on the board.

However, the Strikers lost their next match to the Sydney Sixers. In a truncated, 9-over innings, the Strikers made 68 runs. This was revised to 46 for the Sixers to chase in 6 overs by the D/L method. The Sixers won by 9 wickets.

This puts the Adelaide Strikers in third place with two points. Meanwhile, it has been an agonizing couple of days for Sydney Thunder, who have had both their fixtures abandoned due to inclement weather. They were 13/2 after 4 overs in their last game against Melbourne but the match was abandoned. Lucky for them, they still got a point in each of those games, putting them just below Adelaide in the standings.

Women's Big Bash League: Thunder vs Strikers live streaming details

The Women's Big Bash League Thunder vs Strikers game will be televised in India on Sony Six and Sony Six HD. The Thunder vs Strikers live streaming will begin at 6:45 am IST on the SonyLIV website and app. Thunder vs Strikers live scores and updates can be followed on the WBBL website and social media channels as well as the teams' social media channels.

Women's Big Bash League: Thunder vs Strikers pitch report

The pitch at the Sydney Showground Stadium is expected to provide some assistance to both, bowlers and batswomen. Of the 24 domestic T20 games that have been played here, 12 have been won batting first, and 12 bowling first. The average score is 148 while batting first.

Women's Big Bash League: Thunder vs Strikers weather forecast

According to Accuweather, the forecast for the match is bleak. Some rain has been predicted for the entire day, with heavier showers in the morning and a high possibility of rain for the rest of the day. The temperature will be at 24°C and the humidity will be high at 69%.

Image Credits: Strikers WBBL Twitter

