Wriddhiman Saha Preferred Over Rishabh Pant By Fans For 1st Test After 50 In Practice Game

Wriddhiman Saha has taken over the wicketkeeping duties since the retirement of former captain MS Dhoni in Test cricket. The 36-year-old is often extolled for his superior glove work. However, dynamics changed when the young Rishabh Pant was also added to the side based on his exploits in the Indian Premier League and domestic cricket. However, aead of the crucial India vs Australia 2020 Test matches, fans feel Wriddhiman Saha should be the first choice wicketkeeper-batsman after an impressive outing in the AUS A vs IND A match.

AUS A vs IND A: Wriddhiman Saha proves his mettle with the bat under pressure

The veteran wicketkeeper had a golden opportunity to cement his place as the first choice keeper after Rishabh Pant was not added to the playing 11 of the first tour match. Saha failed with the bat in the first innings of the contest, as he was sent back packing without troubling the scorers. With a point to prove in the second innings, the batsman rose to the occasion and won over fans with a gritty half-century.

The top-order once again failed to make an impact, and the team was in deep trouble against the persistent Australian bowling attack. Wriddhiman Saha demonstrated great composure as he toiled hard in difficult circumstances to bail the side out of trouble. The cricketer with a fighting knock of 54* from 100 deliveries, guided the Indian team to a respectable score of 189. Fans applauded the batsman for his resilient batting performance to save the game for India.

Wriddhiman Saha scores a very important half century on an attempt to save his team from a 3-day defeat. Gritty knock.#AUSAvINDA #AUSvIND — T#€ 🅱💙🆖 Gu¥ (@SarkarSpeaking) December 8, 2020

Isn’t Wriddhiman #Saha one of the most underrated batsman in Indian cricket right now? #JustAsking #AUSAvINDA — Dr Yash Kashikar (@yash_kashikar) December 8, 2020

Wriddhiman Saha showing resilience! Top-order can learn from him. #AUSAvIND — Vishesh Roy (@vroy38) December 8, 2020

Excellent fifty under pressure from Wriddhiman Saha. Playing amazing hand with Kartik Tyagi on crease, he's scored majority of the runs in the final wicket. pic.twitter.com/cZ2j0foIgi — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 8, 2020

Wriddhiman Saha saves us from Embarrassment. — Gaurav Lamba ✨ 🇮🇳 #MI💙 (@Gauravl28031995) December 8, 2020

Today Great display of character by Wriddhiman Saha. Terrific innings to save the test for India.#AUSAvINDA #AUSAvsINDA — Raju Modak (@ImRajuModak) December 8, 2020

Wriddhiman Saha also looked in scintillating form in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League and played crucial knocks at the top of the order for the Hyderabad team. The cricketer will look to replicate the same success with the bat in the longer format as well. With skipper Virat Kohli scheduled to fly back to India after the first Test, Wriddhiman Saha will have an added responsibility as a batsman. Rishabh Pant also has impressed with the bat in red-ball cricket and will give Saha a tough competition for the spot.

India vs Australia 2020: India squad for Australia Tests 2020

India squad for Australia Tests 2020: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohd. Siraj.

