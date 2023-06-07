Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Jun 07 ,2023
Indian players to feature in most number of ICC finals
Image: @BCCI/Twitter
Rohit Sharma-led Team India is all set to face Australia in the ICC WTC final, scheduled to begin on June 7.
Image: @BCCI/Twitter
Eyeing the chance to win his maiden ICC title as India's captain, Rohit Sharma will make his sixth appearance in an ICC final during the WTC 2023.
Image: @BCCI/Twitter
Former India skipper Virat Kohli will also make sixth ICC final appearance on Wednesday.
Image: AP
ICC T20 World Cup, ICC ODI World Cup & Champions Trophy winner Yuvraj Singh made the most appearances in an ICC Final. He represented India in 7 ICC finals.
Image: @BCCI/Twitter
MS Dhoni led India to five ICC Finals and returned as a winning captain on three occasions.
Image: @BCCI/Twitter
Find Out More