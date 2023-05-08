WTC 2023: Ishan Kishan Named As KL Rahul's Replacement For World Test Championship Final

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced Ishan Kishan as a replacement for KL Rahul in India's World Test Championship final squad. KL Rahul sustained a right upper thigh injury while playing for Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2023 last week. On Saturday, Rahul ruled himself out of the remainder of the tournament and the upcoming WTC final, saying that he has been suggested to undergo thigh surgery shortly.

"KL Rahul suffered an injury to his right upper thigh while fielding during Match 43rd of TATA IPL 2023 between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore on 1st May. After consultations with specialists, it has been decided that Rahul will undergo surgery at the earliest followed by rehab at the National Cricket Academy for the same. He is ruled out of the upcoming ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia," the BCCI said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the BCCI also provided an update on Jaydev Unadkat, who sustained a left shoulder injury by tripping over the side rope while bowling in the nets for Lucknow Super Giants. Unadkat sustained a left shoulder injury by tripping over the side rope while bowling in the nets for Lucknow Super Giants. He is currently at the NCA in Bengaluru undergoing strength and rehab sessions for his shoulder. A decision on his participation in the WTC final will be taken at a later stage, the BCCI said.

India's squad for WTC final

India’s squad for WTC final: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk).

Standby players: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav.

