WTC Final: BCCI rewards Indian youngster, names him as replacement for Ruturaj Gaikwad

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been named as a stand-by player in the Indian squad for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 Final, replacing Ruturaj Gaikwad, who is unable to join the team due to his wedding on June 3. The BCCI had initially included Gaikwad as a stand-by opener for the final against Australia, but reports suggest that Gaikwad informed the board that he would only be available after June 5, 2023. As Jaiswal possesses a UK visa, he will be traveling to London to join the Indian squad.

Jaiswal's recent performances have been impressive, particularly in the IPL 2023 for the Rajasthan Royals, where he amassed 625 runs in 14 innings. His consistent batting included five fifties and a century, showcasing his talent and form. Although he is yet to make his debut for the Indian national team across any format, Jaiswal boasts an exceptional first-class record. In 15 matches, he has scored 1845 runs with an average of 80.21. His remarkable tally comprises nine centuries and two fifties.

Jaiswal's performance in domestic cricket

During the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy, Yashasvi Jaiswal accumulated 315 runs in five matches at an average of 45.00, including one fifty and a century. Furthermore, he showcased his prowess in the Irani Trophy, where he represented the Rest of India against Madhya Pradesh. In that match, Jaiswal delivered an outstanding performance, scoring 213 and 144 runs. His total of 357 runs in the game marked the highest aggregate by a batter in an Irani Trophy match.

The first batch of the Indian team has departed for the World Test Championship final, with Virat Kohli being among the few players to reach London. Players who are part of the Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings squads will reach the UK after the IPL 2023 final on Sunday. The WTC final, on the other hand, is scheduled to take place from June 7 to 11, 2023 at the Oval. It is worth noting that India was also a finalist in the previous edition of the WTC in 2021 but was defeated by New Zealand.

India’s squad for WTC final: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk).

Standby players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav.

Image: BCCI