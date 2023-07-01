WWE Money in the Bank 2023: Full match card, Predictions, live streaming, timing and more

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 is scheduled to commence in a few hours. This time the pay-per-view is taking place at the ever-vocal O2 Arena in London, England. The match card is locked in, the timings are set and now let's get a hold of the premier subject i.e., what matches are scheduled to take place at the marquee event.

3 Things you need to know:

The WWE Money in the Bank is taking place at the O2 arena in London

The event has a surprise main event

Both men's and women's ladder matches are scheduled to be held at the event

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 Preview

The Bloodline, the most dominant faction in the company for the last couple of years, has finally broken up as Jimmy and Jey Uso are reluctant to 'acknowledge' Roman Reigns anymore. Solo Sikoa, however, has remained loyal to the tribal chief, and together the family drama has reached from "We The Ones" to a Civil War. Another major singles bout features Seth Rollins vs Finn Balor for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. There's a lot of history among both superstars and in the past few weeks, a raging animosity has also developed. Regarding the main event, the event has a surprise headliner, which is Cody Rhodes vs Dominik Mysterio. Could you have guessed that?

Mentioning guesswork, let's contemplate how the matches could turn out to be, i.e., what could be the result of all matches, including the ladder matches on which this event is based. Following that, know the schedule and live streaming details.

Full match card for 2023 WWE Money In The Bank

CIVIL WAR: Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa vs. The Usos

Men’s 2023 Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, Butch, LA Knight, Santos Escobar, Damian Priest, and Logan Paul

Women’s 2023 Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus, Zoey Stark, Zelina Vega, Iyo Sky, and Bayley

World Heavyweight Championship: Seth “Freakin” Rollins (c) vs. Finn Bálor

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship: Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan

Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio

Intercontinental Championship GUNTHER (c) vs. Matt Riddle

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 predictions

Men's 2023 Money in the Bank Match (Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, Butch, LA Knight, Santos Escobar, Damian Priest, and Logan Paul): Result- Damian Priest winning the MITB briefcase could spice things up for what follows in the night.

GUNTHER vs Matt Riddle: Result- GUNTHER to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Women’s 2023 Money in the Bank Ladder Match (Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus, Zoey Stark, Zelina Vega, Iyo Sky, and Bayley): Result- Zoey Stark could get the push and may win the briefcase at MITB 2023

WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan: Result- Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler to Retain the Tag Team Championship

World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Finn Bálor: Result- Finn Balor could score a victory against the visionary with the help of Damian Priest and then Priest could turn against Balor and cash in his money in the bank contract to become the new champion

CIVIL WAR: Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa vs. The Usos: Result- The sight that fans were longing to witness may become a reality as Usos may get the pinfall victory over Roman Reigns. Moreover, Solo Sikoa may turn against Roman, which could lead to the loss of the Head Of The Table.

Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio: Result- Dominik to win after a probable interference by Brock Lesnar.

When and where to watch WWE Money in the Bank 2023 in India?

WWE Money In The Bank 2023 will be telecasted live in India on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at 12.30 am IST (midnight). The live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app and Sony Sports Network. In the UK, the WWE Money in the Bank will be live telecast on Saturday, July 1, 8 PM. BST. The event can be watched on BT Sport Box Office 2 on TV and the BT Sport app for live streaming. In the USA, WWE Money in the Bank will be live telecast on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at 3 PM, ET. The live streaming will be available on Peacock in the United States.