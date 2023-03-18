With less than two weeks remaining before the inception of WrestleMania 39, this edition of WWE SmackDown furthered the intensity of the feuds that will go the distance at the show of shows. Tonight was no usual Friday night, it was Saint Patrik's Day, and to celebrate that The Celtic Warrior, Sheamus kicked off the show. Shaemus battled Drew McIntyre for a shot at the Intercontinental Title.

The match card of the night displayed superstars such as Santos Escobar, Zelina Vega, Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, etc. Moreover, the confrontation segments include Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Cody Rhodes, etc. To give you a summary of what took place at WWE Smackdown, here are the highlights.

WWE SmackDown results and highlights

Cody Rhodes appears

Cody Rhodes attempted to be the arbitrator between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. The segment saw Zayn telling Owens that together, they can take Bloodline at WrestleMania 39. However, Owens refused to be Zayn's partner, telling him why he should fight for someone who does not want to be his friend, and then walked out.

Mixed Tag Match: Santos Escobar and Zelina Vega vs Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley

In a match that saw high-flying maneuvers from Zelina Vega, it was Judgment day, who picked up the victory. Rhea Ripley showcased her killing instincts to pounce upon the opportunity to deliver Riptide on Vega to get the pinfall victory.

Rey Mysterio and Dominik segment

On Monday Night Raw, Dominik threw a challenge at Rey Mysterio to face him at the grandest stage of them all. The new inductee into the Hall of Fame rejected Dominik's proposition stating that he would never fight his own son. On Smackdown, the storyline continued and senior Mysterio still reverberated "no" to the challenge of Dominik. However, Dominik is testing the nerves of his father and the match-up may become official in a couple of segments.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs Tegan Nox and Emma

Morgan and Rodriguez secured a hard-fought victory over Nox and Emma.

Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley brawl

Following the mic segments, action finally ensued between the Smackdown Women's champion and her WrestleMania opponent. With a couple of weeks remaining for the end game to proceed, the feud became intense.

Xavier Woods vs LA Knight

This week, the feud between New Day and LA Knight continued. Knight, who has been gaining a following since his feud with Bray Wyatt is still waiting for the push, as in this contest, he was handed a loss by Woods.

No. 1 Contender's Match: Drew McIntyre vs Sheamus

The old foes or the frenemies, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus faced each other once again. The match saw both men hitting their signature moves and near falls. However, the match ended in a double count-out as both men hit their finishers to leave each other in no condition to pick victory. Following the result, Gunther came to the ring and demanded a Triple-Threat Match at WrestleMania 39.

Sami Zayn-Jey Uso segment

After the betrayal by Jey Uso, Sami Zayn and Jey came face to face for the first time. The talks turned into action as Uso attacked Zayn and was soon joined by his brother. When the Usos were taking apart Zayn, Owens appeared and ferociously took out both the Tag-team Champions. Following that, Zayn and Owens embraced, leading to a loud cheer by the WWE Universe.