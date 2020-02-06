Yuvraj Singh Backs Youngster Shivam Dube After A Series Of Poor Performance

India's World Cup hero and former ace all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Wednesday backed youngster Shivam Dube who was taken to the cleaners by New Zealand batsmen during the 5th and final T20I against New Zealand. Dube, who recently made his T20 debut and has been considered to fill the void created by Hardik Pandya's absence, conceded 34 runs in an over. The all-rounder recorded the second-most expensive over behind Stuart Broad as Ross Taylor and Tim Seifert thrashed him all-around the park.

Yuvraj Singh while speaking to sports daily on the sidelines of the Expo 2020 Dubai cricket final showed confidence in the youngster and said that Dube has the talent and urged fans and the board to give him some time. Singh also reflected upon Hardik Pandya who is currently undergoing rehabilitation and said that the first-choice all-rounder is coming back from a back injury and it is going to be tough for him to bowl fast.

Furthermore, he added that the team needs to give some time to Dube and then in the future see which player comes out with better and consistent performance.

Shivam Dube's expensive over

Shivam Dube had struggled with the bat as he could only manage five runs off six deliveries. However, it was his bowling that shifted the momentum in New Zealand's favour and helped them match up with the steep asking rate. Stand-in skipper KL Rahul had given the ball to Dube in the 10th over as the hosts broke the shackles and started going after the bowler straight away.

Dube was deposited into the stands on the very first delivery before giving away 10 runs in the next two balls as well. Even though he gave away just a single on the fourth delivery, he overstepped as a result of which it resulted in a free hit and a misfield from Navdeep Saini ensured that it was a boundary. Ross Taylor added insult to injury by taking him into the stands in the next two deliveries as he ended up giving away 34 runs.

India whitewash NZ in T20 series

India defeated New Zealand by 7 runs to register a rare 5-0 series win away from home on Sunday. Unlike the previous two games, the 'Men in Blue’ won more comfortably at the Bay Oval in the 5th T20I. India’s latest triumph means that New Zealand was handed their first whitewash defeat at home since their 0-2 defeat to England in 2008.

