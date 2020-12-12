'Yuvraj Singh Birthday' Top Twitter Trend, Ex-teammates & Fans Flood Platform With Wishes

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh celebrated his 39th birthday on Saturday, December 12. One of India's pillars in the limited formats of the game, Yuvraj represented India in 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is. The former cricketer scored 1,900 runs in Tests while scoring another 8,701 in ODIs and a further 1,177 of them in T20Is.

ALSO READ | Yuvraj Singh birthday: All-rounder's Yuvraj Singh IPL career earnings, net worth, cars, house, personal life on 39th birthday

Yuvraj Singh birthday: Tributes pour in on all-rounder's 39th birthday

Yuvraj was also among the top performers in India's glorious 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ICC ODI Cricket World Cup triumphs. The Yuvraj Singh 6 sixes that he hit against England during the 2007 T20 World Cup has been one of the highlights of his illustrious career. Over the years, the Indian veteran gave his fans countless memories and reasons to rejoice.

As Yuvraj turned 39, wishes came from every nook and cranny of the country. Several reactions poured in as fans paid tribute to the former all-rounder and also lauded his contribution to Indian cricket. In fact, a number of Yuvraj's former teammates also took to Twitter to wish the southpaw. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

ALSO READ | Yuvraj Singh distances self from father Yograj Singh's derogatory speech; opines on farmers' protests

Jab tak balla chalta tha, tab tak thaat thi,

Bowlers ki vaat thi.

Ab balla chalne ke baad bhi alag hi baat hai.

Bowlers ke kachhe utaarne se lekar, Baniyan pehnkar match dekhne ka Swag- yahi hain apne Yuvraj#HappyBirthdayYuvi pic.twitter.com/GoQOoeyj9s — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 12, 2020

Wishing India’s man of both world cups and my dear brother @YUVSTRONG12 a very happy birthday! Your journey has been an inspiration for millions Prince! Stay healthy and happy always! pic.twitter.com/Ohqah6qvVA — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) December 12, 2020

Happy Birthday Yuvi Pa @YUVSTRONG12 ❤️🎂.May you be the healthiest & happiest always. Keep shining & keep inspiring us forever. Here is to all our wonderful memories on & off the field.#HappyBirthdayYuvi pic.twitter.com/ziON2lbU8G — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) December 12, 2020

Warm Birthday wishes to a friend who is an inspiration and who has given all of us hope, everlasting joy and happiness. May God shower you with blessings today and always @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/7qmYi8iZ9f — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 12, 2020

Youngest Indian to Win M.O.M Award in ICC Tournament



18yrs 299days - Yuvraj Singh

18yrs 314days - Sachin Tendulkar

18yrs 317days - Sachin Tendulkar

20yrs 143days - Rohit Sharma

20yrs 329days - Virat Kohli



Happy Birthday @YUVSTRONG12 💙#HappyBirthdayYuvi pic.twitter.com/IjlhZU6ygc — JISHNU KANNAN 45 (@45_kannan) December 12, 2020

When they were there for each other.

Happy Birthday @YUVSTRONG12 Paaji 💖👑

You're a true cricketing legend.Thank you for all the memories specially from 2007 WT-20 & 2011 CWC 😇#HappyBirthdayYuvi pic.twitter.com/fEFw4akahx — Ashutosh Sharma (@Ashutosh7781) December 12, 2020

#HappyBirthdayYuvi

Singh is king



Happy birthday sixer king @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/1F8sKF7lc3 — Veer GAUTAM sisodiya ( farmer ) (@veerGS15) December 12, 2020

ALSO READ | Student leader sends legal notice to Yuvraj Singh's father Yograj Singh for 'blasphemous speech'

Yuvraj Singh IPL career

The Yuvraj Singh IPL career has been full of ups and downs with the southpaw representing several franchises in his 12 years in the competition. From being the most expensive purchase in the history of the IPL to being taken by the Mumbai franchise for his base price with no competing bidders, Yuvraj has seen it all. The all-rounder has scored 2,750 runs in the IPL with 36 wickets in the 132 matches he played. Yuvi didn't really get going in the cash-rich league, which is why he could never stay with a specific team for an extended period.

How much money did Yuvraj make by playing in the league?

Yuvraj's exploits in white-ball cricket made him one of the most lucrative buys in the auctions of the cash-rich league. The batsman represented a host of franchises in the competition and earned hefty paychecks for the same. Yuvraj Singh pocketed around ₹84.60 crore from the IPL as per InsideSport's Moneyball.

ALSO READ | Virender Sehwag reckons Hardik Pandya will be 'crucial' for India in Tests, once he begins bowling

SOURCE: YUVRAJ SINGH INSTAGRAM

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.