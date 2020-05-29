Yuvraj Singh's Mumbai House Worth ₹60 Cr, Almost Twice Than Neighbour Virat Kohli: Report

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is one of the most decorated cricketers of all time. Even as a youngster, his performance proved advantageous to India Under-19’s success at the 2000 Under-19 Cricket World Cup. At the international stage, he was part of the ‘Men in Blue’ unit that shared the 2002 Champions Trophy with Sri Lanka. In the subsequent years, Yuvraj Singh made significant contributions to India’s monumental success at the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 Cricket World Cup at home.

Yuvraj Singh house

While the cricketer was known for playing with much style and exuberance, not many people know that his luxurious Worli apartment personifies the same Yuvraj Singh charisma which used to dazzle Indian cricket fans during his playing days.

Yuvraj Singh house: Cricketer enjoys life at his lavish Worli residence

According to architecturaldigest.in, Yuvraj Singh reportedly purchased a 16,000 square feet apartment in Worli, Mumbai for ₹64 crore (US$8.5 million). The Yuvraj Singh house consists of two flats, i.e. the entire 29th floor of the C-Wing in the Omkar 1973 Towers. Interestingly, his former teammate and current Indian captain Virat Kohli lives in the same building. It is reported that Yuvraj Singh paid ₹40,000 (US$529) per square feet for his apartment.

Virat Kohli house

In 2016, Virat Kohli moved to Mumbai and bought himself a luxurious home in the same Omkar 1973 Towers in Worli. While the Yuvraj Singh house is on the 29th floor, the Virat Kohli house is on the 35th floor. Even though the cricketer’s apartment is still under construction, his house will have a stunning view of the Arabian Sea where he along with his wife Anushka Sharma will move upon its completion by 2020. The two are currently residing in another Worli-based apartment nearby.

According to the same website, Virat Kohli paid ₹34 crore to the developer Omkar Realtors and Developers’ residential project for his soon-to-be new address.

Rohit Sharma house

Batting superstar and Virat Kohli’s compatriot Rohit Sharma also resides in Worli along with his wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira. According to The Economic Times report, the cricketer bought the flat back in 2017, i.e. the same year he got engaged to Sajdeh. His house in Mumbai is worth ₹30 crore ($US3.9 million) and according to architecturaldigest.in, the area is spread across 6,000 square feet with a 270-degrees view of the Arabian Sea.

Rohit Sharma house virtual tour, watch video

Image credits: Screenshot of Yuvraj Singh house from Oaktree Sports YouTube channel