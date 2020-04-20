Veteran All-rounder Yuvraj Singh Eyeing A Commentary Stint In ICC Events

Yuvraj Singh has been one of the finest all-rounders to have represented India at the highest level. He has been instrumental in many of India's triumphs which include the 2002 tri-series in England, 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 World Cup. Meanwhile, Yuvi has said that he would like to try his hand at commentary during a recent interaction with former Indian team-mate Mohammad Kaif.

'Want to try my hand at commentary': Yuvraj Singh

"There are certain people I cannot tolerate in the commentary box. So I do not think I have the stomach to do it all the time. I do want to try my hand at commentary during the ICC events," Yuvraj old Kaif during the Instagram Live session.

Yuvraj Singh reveals what motivated him to hit six sixes off Stuart Broad

Recently, while speaking to Sports Tak, Yuvraj Singh said it was his verbal battle with former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff that motivated him to hit six sixes. Yuvraj Singh said that he had no desire to hit 6 sixes per se. But his argument with Andrew Flintoff got him infuriated. Yuvraj added that he had hit Andrew Flintoff for two boundaries on good deliveries, which he did not take sportingly.

Andrew Flintoff reportedly told him that he would cut Yuvraj Singh's throat off. In return, Yuvraj promised that if that was the case, he would hit him with his bat. Yuvraj added that the umpire interrupted us but he was very pumped up after that argument with Andrew Flintoff and he had decided that would send every ball out of the park then.

(Image Courtesy: PTI)