Yuvraj Singh Floors Fans By Posting Sweet Birthday Wish For Hazel Keech

Since announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket last year, Yuvraj Singh has enjoyed some time off from the limelight. The ICC World Cup 2011 winner has been enjoying life after cricket. He has been spending time with his family and friends. Recently, Yuvraj Singh took to Instagram with a cute post for wife Hazel Keech who celebrates her birthday on Friday.

Yuvraj Singh speaks out about the ongoing violence in North East Delhi

What’s going on in Delhi is heart breaking, requesting everyone to please maintain peace and harmony. Hoping the authorities will take corrective measures to curb the situations. End of the day we are all humans, we need to love and respect each other 🙏 #DelhiBurning — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 26, 2020

Yuvraj Singh Instagram

Yuvraj Singh wishes wife Hazel Keech on Instagram

Hazel Keech is enjoying a pleasant outing with hubby Yuvraj Singh in New York on her birthday today. In lieu of that, Yuvraj Singh took to Instagram with a sweet post for his wife Hazeel Keech which left fans in awe of the couple.

Yuvraj Singh reportedly set to star in a web series alongside Hazel Keech

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS: Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh is set to star in a web series along with his brother Zoravar Singh and wife, actor Hazel Keech.The web series is backed by Assam-based Dream House Productionz. https://t.co/jBZzp7GYI2 pic.twitter.com/UAIwCu1b7B — Jehlam Times (@Jehlamtimes) February 19, 2020

Hazel Keech wishes Yuvraj Singh on Valentine's Day

