Yuvraj Singh Floors Fans By Posting Sweet Birthday Wish For Hazel Keech

Yuvraj Singh took to Instagram with an adorable post for wife Hazel Keech on Friday. Find out how the former India all-rounder impressed his fans.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Since announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket last year, Yuvraj Singh has enjoyed some time off from the limelight. The ICC World Cup 2011 winner has been enjoying life after cricket. He has been spending time with his family and friends. Recently, Yuvraj Singh took to Instagram with a cute post for wife Hazel Keech who celebrates her birthday on Friday.

Also Read | NZ vs Ind: Anil Kumble rubbishes rumours of '4-day Tests' being Test cricket's future

Yuvraj Singh speaks out about the ongoing violence in North East Delhi

Also Read | 'We are all humans': Yuvraj Singh appeals for peace in Delhi amid violence 

Yuvraj Singh wishes wife Hazel Keech on Instagram

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hazel Keech is enjoying a pleasant outing with hubby Yuvraj Singh in New York on her birthday today. In lieu of that, Yuvraj Singh took to Instagram with a sweet post for his wife Hazeel Keech which left fans in awe of the couple. 

Also Read | Yuvraj Singh addresses rumours of his acting debut in web series with brother Zoravar

Yuvraj Singh reportedly set to star in a web series alongside Hazel Keech

Also Read | NZ vs IND 2nd Test Hagley Oval pitch report and weather forecast at Christchurch

Hazel Keech wishes Yuvraj Singh on Valentine's Day

Also Read | NZ Vs IND 2nd Test squad updates, expected changes and all match details

Published:
