Shubman Gill Makes 2nd Innings Impact With 78-ball 65, Dismissed After SUPER Catch: WATCH

Australia A and India A are currently competing with each other in the second practice match ahead of the first of the four-match Test series which is set to kick-off on December 17 in Adelaide. Both sides are marred with injuries and are looking to get the perfect combinations for the India vs Australia pink ball Test.

Shubman Gill firm favourite to open alongside Mayank Agarwal for 1st Test

India are looking for the ideal candidate to partner Mayank Agarwal at the top as regular opener Rohit Sharma has been sidelined from the first half of the series due to an injury. Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill were front-runners for the spot and now it looks like the latter has a strong a chance of making it to the playing XI for the India vs Australia pink-ball Test after his impressive performances in the second practice game.

Gill scored a quick 43 off 58 balls (six fours and a six) in the first innings and followed it up with another counter-attacking knock in the second innings by scoring 65 off 78 balls (10 fours). The right-hander is now a firm favourite to open alongside Agarwal in the first Test in Adelaide. Shaw, who failed in the first practice game, scored a 29-ball 40 in the first innings of the ongoing practice match. However, he failed to score big in the second innings and was dismissed for just 3 which has severely hampered his chances of making it to the playing XI.

As far as Gill is concerned, the youngster looked extremely positive at the crease as he played with authority and dominated the Australia A bowlers. Gill displayed a wide range of shots and showed that he was ready to take on the Australian bowlers. His innings comprised of 10 glorious boundaries.

Here are the highlights of Shubman Gill's classy 78-ball 65

The Punjab-based batsman was on course to hit a magnificent ton and seemed unstoppable. However, a brilliant piece of fielding brought an end to his impressive knock. It all happened in the 25th over bowled by Mitchell Swepson who bowled a quick leg-spinner which came in quickly and hit Gill on pads. The ball flew towards the first slip where Sean Abbott took a sensational diving catch to his right. The umpires went up to the third umpire and upon reviewing it was clear that the ball had caught an edge of the bat.

Here is the video of Shubman Gill's dismissal

Gill given out caught, and what a catch it was too!



What's your call? #AUSAvIND pic.twitter.com/fDFwB7IUBU — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 12, 2020

Meanwhile, in the Australia A vs India live match, the hosts are in a commanding position with a 235-run lead. While Mayank Agarwal is playing in 65, Hanuma Vihari is batting on 12. India A will look to declare after the second session and give their bowlers just over a day to wrap up the Australian innings.

