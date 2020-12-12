Shubman Gill Makes 2nd Innings Impact With 78-ball 65, Dismissed After SUPER Catch: WATCH

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Quick links:
Australia A and India A are currently competing with each other in the second practice match ahead of the first of the four-match Test series which is set to kick-off on December 17 in Adelaide. Both sides are marred with injuries and are looking to get the perfect combinations for the India vs Australia pink ball Test.
ALSO READ | Prithvi Shaw tries far too many shots, clean bowled after smashing 29-ball 40: WATCH
India are looking for the ideal candidate to partner Mayank Agarwal at the top as regular opener Rohit Sharma has been sidelined from the first half of the series due to an injury. Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill were front-runners for the spot and now it looks like the latter has a strong a chance of making it to the playing XI for the India vs Australia pink-ball Test after his impressive performances in the second practice game.
Gill scored a quick 43 off 58 balls (six fours and a six) in the first innings and followed it up with another counter-attacking knock in the second innings by scoring 65 off 78 balls (10 fours). The right-hander is now a firm favourite to open alongside Agarwal in the first Test in Adelaide. Shaw, who failed in the first practice game, scored a 29-ball 40 in the first innings of the ongoing practice match. However, he failed to score big in the second innings and was dismissed for just 3 which has severely hampered his chances of making it to the playing XI.
ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma fitness update described by Wasim Jaffer through THIS funny Bollywood meme
As far as Gill is concerned, the youngster looked extremely positive at the crease as he played with authority and dominated the Australia A bowlers. Gill displayed a wide range of shots and showed that he was ready to take on the Australian bowlers. His innings comprised of 10 glorious boundaries.
The Punjab-based batsman was on course to hit a magnificent ton and seemed unstoppable. However, a brilliant piece of fielding brought an end to his impressive knock. It all happened in the 25th over bowled by Mitchell Swepson who bowled a quick leg-spinner which came in quickly and hit Gill on pads. The ball flew towards the first slip where Sean Abbott took a sensational diving catch to his right. The umpires went up to the third umpire and upon reviewing it was clear that the ball had caught an edge of the bat.
ALSO READ | Is Rohit Sharma playing in Test series vs Australia? NCA submits test report
Gill given out caught, and what a catch it was too!— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 12, 2020
What's your call? #AUSAvIND pic.twitter.com/fDFwB7IUBU
Meanwhile, in the Australia A vs India live match, the hosts are in a commanding position with a 235-run lead. While Mayank Agarwal is playing in 65, Hanuma Vihari is batting on 12. India A will look to declare after the second session and give their bowlers just over a day to wrap up the Australian innings.
ALSO READ | India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma clears fitness test; may head Down Under, say sources
Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
SHA vs ABD Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Emirates D20 League 2020 match preview
3 mins ago
Emirates D20 League SHA vs ABD live stream, pitch and weather report, match preview
6 mins ago
REN vs SCO Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Big Bash League 2020 match preview
19 mins ago
BBL 2020 REN vs SCO live stream, team news, pitch and weather report, match preview
21 mins ago
Bangabandhu T20 Cup MRA vs GGC live stream, pitch and weather report, match preview
1 hour ago
MRA vs GGC Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 match preview
1 hour ago