Ashish Nehra Talks About MS Dhoni's Future In International Cricket; Read To Know More

Ashish Nehra was one of the best bowlers of India who was very effective with his left-arm medium pace. His career was marred with injuries especially when he was at the peak of his career. Nonetheless, Nehra has been a part of many of Team India's glorious triumphs which include the 2002 Natwest tri-series in England, the historic tour of Pakistan in 2003/04, ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 etc. Meanwhile, Nehra has come forward and spoken about Mahendra Singh Dhoni's future in international cricket.

'Can still spring another surprise': Ashish Nehra

During a recent interview to a daily publication, Nehra went on to say that if MS Dhoni wants to play and if he is fit, then he is still the veteran bowler's No.1 choice for the wicketkeeper’s slot. Meanwhile, the former medium pacer also mentioned that since he knew Dhoni well, he does not reckon that the legendary stumper will play again for India.

However, the ex-left arm bowler added that the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper can still spring another surprise. The cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst further added that Mahi's way of dealing with the situation is different even though he is yet to announce his retirement.

Ashwin reveals Dhoni's trick to get Trott

Joining Suresh Raina live on Instagram on Saturday, Ravichandran Ashwin recalled Dhoni's timely and wise advice in the finals of the Champions Trophy in 2013 against England. Recounting the manner in which he dismissed Jonathan Trott, Ashwin said that Dhoni had asked him to bowl around the stump and not over the stump, thus luring Trott to play on the leg side while Dhoni could complete the lightning-fast stumping as the ball spun away from Trott. Ashwin managed to get Trott in the first over of his spell in that game and till cannot comprehend how Dhoni managed to predict Trott's next move.

