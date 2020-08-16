Yuvraj Singh Once Again Brutally Trolls Rohit Sharma For Posting Workout Picture

Whenever Rohit Sharma takes to social media to post something, former cricketer Yuvraj Singh isn’t too far away from a cheeky comment. The all-rounder is regularly seen pulling Rohit Sharma’s leg online, often engaging in a funny banter with the Mumbai Indians skipper. In the latest instance of the same, Yuvraj Singh has once again trolled Rohit Sharma online.

Rohit Sharma posts workout picture, Yuvraj Singh trolls cricketer

Ahead of the IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma took to Instagram to share a picture of himself exercising. In the picture posted by Rohit Sharma, the opener is seen training with weights inside a gym, where he is seen performing a lunge. Along with the picture, the Hitman wrote that going low only helps you to push higher.

While several fans expressed their excitement at seeing Rohit Sharma return to training, former cricketer Yuvraj Singh was at his comic best when reacting to the picture. Yuvraj Singh replied that it looks like the Hitman finally hit the gym, referring to Rohit Sharma. While making his hilarious comment, Yuvraj Singh also tagged Aneesh Gautam, who is the former cricketer’s personal manager. This is not the first time Rohit Sharma has been trolled over a workout post.

Looks like the bournvita is working on your cheeks ! 🧐😃 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 29, 2020

Earlier this year, Harbhajan Singh who the cricketer will face off against in IPL 2020 had trolled Rohit Sharma over a workout video the player posted. In the video, Rohit Sharma was seen lifting weights. However, Harbhajan Singh trolled the Mumbai Indians cricketer, suggesting that 40 kgs was too less.

In another instance, when Rohit Sharma had shared a video talking about Bournvita, Yuvraj Singh tweeted that it looks like the Bournvita is working on the player’s cheeks. Ever since the schedule for the IPL 2020 has been announced, the Mumbai Indians batsman has taken to social media to express his excitement for the tournament. The 33-year-old had earlier shared a picture of himself celebrating on the field, as he hilariously wrote that his reaction is similar to the one he’ll have as he runs to the airport to catch a plane for Dubai.

Rohit Sharma house information

During the lockdown, fans have been able to get a sneak peek into Rohit Sharma’s house, as the cricketer has regularly shared pictures with his family online. According to Architectural Digest, Rohit Sharma bought a luxury apartment in Worli, Mumbai for ₹30 crores in 2015. The 6,000-square-foot apartment features four bedrooms and a beautiful 270-degree view of the Arabian Sea according to the publication.

Disclaimer: The above Rohit Sharma house information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Courtesy: instagram/rohitsharma45, instagram/yuvisofficial